Gallop Brush Co. unveils new website

IMLAY CITY, Mich. — Gallop Brush Company announced in a press release the company has launched its revamped website, GallopBrush.com.

Elevating every aspect of a visitor’s interaction with Gallop, this new platform promises unparalleled ease and speed in the ordering process, the release stated.

Visitors can anticipate streamlined navigation and intuitive product discovery for seamless ordering as well as personalized accounts for effortless order management and tracking.

A comprehensive inventory, now featuring every brush and replacement part is included.

The site also offers enhanced convenience with online quotes available before confirming your order and unified ordering and shipping for a hassle-free experience.

The company also recommends visitors subscribe to the Gallop YouTube channel for exclusive how-to videos, troubleshooting tips, and step-by-step guides on ordering and inspecting your Gallop brushes.