 Gallop Brush Co. unveils new website

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Gallop Brush Co. unveils new website

IMLAY CITY, Mich. — Site visitors can anticipate streamlined navigation and intuitive product discovery for seamless ordering as well as personalized accounts for effortless order management and tracking.

Avatar
By Jennifer Clements
Jennifer Clements is the group editor of Professional Carwashing & Detailing.
Published:
Gallop Brush Co. unveils new website

IMLAY CITY, Mich. — Gallop Brush Company announced in a press release the company has launched its revamped website, GallopBrush.com.

Related Articles

Elevating every aspect of a visitor’s interaction with Gallop, this new platform promises unparalleled ease and speed in the ordering process, the release stated.

Visitors can anticipate streamlined navigation and intuitive product discovery for seamless ordering as well as personalized accounts for effortless order management and tracking.

A comprehensive inventory, now featuring every brush and replacement part is included.

The site also offers enhanced convenience with online quotes available before confirming your order and unified ordering and shipping for a hassle-free experience.

The company also recommends visitors subscribe to the Gallop YouTube channel for exclusive how-to videos, troubleshooting tips, and step-by-step guides on ordering and inspecting your Gallop brushes.

You May Also Like

Autobell Car Wash sign
Summit Wash Holdings adds to marketing team
Orlando Magic, Waters Car Wash announce partnership
Crew Carwash honored in Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work awards
Carwash News

B+E brokers sale of Caliber Car Wash  

NEW YORK — The Caliber Car Wash property located at in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, sold for an undisclosed price.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
Published:
B+E brokers sale of Caliber Car Wash

NEW YORK — B+E, has announced in a press release the sale of the Caliber Car Wash property located at 2011 S Croatan Hwy., Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, for an undisclosed price.  

The 3,749-square-foot property sits on .94 acre. 

The buyer is a private investor and the seller is a developer. 

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Driven Brands to host fourth quarter, year-end earnings call

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The conference call will be available via live webcast on Driven Brands’ Investor Relations webpage.

By Rich DiPaolo
Industry mourns loss of Kenneth Stone

SYLVAN LAKE, Mich. — Stone was the president of Stone Soap Company, which was founded in Detroit in 1932.

By Rich DiPaolo
Kenneth Stone
Whistle Express acquires 7 Louisville-area carwashes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The company also plans to partner with Clean Waves to develop an eighth Louisville-area location, to open later this spring.

By PCD Staff
ZIPS features Memphis’s Jayden Hardaway in Car Wash Convos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hardaway is interviewed by host Sydney Neely as they ride through his local ZIPS Car Wash.

By PCD Staff
ZIPS features Memphis’s Jayden Hardaway in Car Wash Convos

Other Posts

ScrubaDub opens new flagship location in Worcester, Massachusetts

NATICK, Mass. and WORCESTER, Mass. — ScrubaDub Park Ave. kicked off its grand opening with 15,000 complimentary Ultra carwash coupons mailed to Worcester neighbors.

By PCD Staff
ScrubaDub opens new flagship location in Worcester, Massachusetts
Metro Express introduces graphene wash package

BOISE, Idaho — When applied to automotive surfaces, graphene forms a protective layer that is durable, enhances paint clarity, and repels water and contaminants more effectively than traditional waxes or sealants, the company said.

By PCD Staff
Metro Express introduces Graphene wash package
University of Tennessee’s Darby featured in ZIPS Car Wash Convos

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Darby rides shotgun, she shares about her studies abroad, her pre-game playlist and more as she experiences a carwash at ZIPS in Knoxville.

By PCD Staff
University of Tennessee’s Darby featured in ZIPS Car Wash Convos
Washworld announces new distributor

DE PERE, Wis. — DRIV’WASH will be selling and servicing Washworld vehicle wash systems throughout all of France.

By PCD Staff