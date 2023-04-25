ISTOBAL to present new car wash solutions, with a focus on profitability

LAS VEGAS — ISTOBAL USA announced in a press release that the company will showcase multiple new products and options specially developed for the U.S. market at The Car Wash Show in Las Vegas May 8-10.

The new solutions are in response to a demand from U.S. customers for innovation, efficiency and profitability, the company said.

Visitors to Booth #1155 will be introduced to the ISTOBAL M’WASH PRO, a new, high-end, rollover that unifies the latest technology and the aesthetics of the group’s European models with the versatility of the FLEX5 line of equipment.

The new model is designed to offer increased profitability with its various configurations, extra options, and more efficient and connected technology.

The M’WASH PRO rollover optimizes wash control and quality, the release said.

Its advanced technology with state-of-the-art software, modern design and its multiple available options allow for a wide variety of programs that will increase the value of the average ticket in the installation.

The M’WASH PRO stands out for its striking user-focused design. Its sleek image can be customized in a wide range of styling details including fairing vinyls and a multitude of LED options that turn the machine into a show, taking customer experience to the next level, the release stated.

ISTOBAL recognizes the need to cater to many types of vehicles. In recognition of that, they now offer an extra-wide option specifically for wider vehicles.

“It’s a sector of the market that many people ask about in the U.S. and, until now, there hasn’t been an easy, retail solution for these types of vehicles,” said Ian Burton, the North American director of sales.

ISTOBAL released their extended height option several years ago, which targets taller vehicles such as Sprinter vans.

Now, with an extended width option available as well, customers can expand their market even further, maximizing their profits.

Additionally, ISTOBAL is offering attendees of The Car Wash Show a sneak peek of the soon to be available ISTOBAL T’BRUSH, a compact brush module that combines the best features of an in-bay automatic with the throughput of a tunnel.

This ground-breaking crossover guarantees an outstanding wash quality, maximum efficiency first-class safety and unparalleled adaptability, according to the release.

The ISTOBAL T’BRUSH offers twice the wash coverage of traditional express wash equipment with fewer components and a wider range of use.

Furthermore, both the top and side brushes contour the entire shape of the vehicle, a capability common with in-bay automatics that improves wash quality, coverage and drastically reduces traditional on-site labor.

For more information, visit www.us.istobal.com.