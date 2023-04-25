 ISTOBAL to present new car wash solutions, with a focus on profitability

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Carwash News

ISTOBAL to present new car wash solutions, with focus on profitability

LAS VEGAS — ISTOBAL will showcase multiple new products, broadening the portfolio of automatic wash solutions offered by the company to U.S. customers.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

LAS VEGAS — ISTOBAL USA announced in a press release that the company will showcase multiple new products and options specially developed for the U.S. market at The Car Wash Show in Las Vegas May 8-10.

Related Articles

The new solutions are in response to a demand from U.S. customers for innovation, efficiency and profitability, the company said.

Visitors to Booth #1155 will be introduced to the ISTOBAL M’WASH PRO, a new, high-end, rollover that unifies the latest technology and the aesthetics of the group’s European models with the versatility of the FLEX5 line of equipment.

The new model is designed to offer increased profitability with its various configurations, extra options, and more efficient and connected technology.

The M’WASH PRO rollover optimizes wash control and quality, the release said.

Its advanced technology with state-of-the-art software, modern design and its multiple available options allow for a wide variety of programs that will increase the value of the average ticket in the installation.

The M’WASH PRO stands out for its striking user-focused design. Its sleek image can be customized in a wide range of styling details including fairing vinyls and a multitude of LED options that turn the machine into a show, taking customer experience to the next level, the release stated.

ISTOBAL recognizes the need to cater to many types of vehicles. In recognition of that, they now offer an extra-wide option specifically for wider vehicles.

“It’s a sector of the market that many people ask about in the U.S. and, until now, there hasn’t been an easy, retail solution for these types of vehicles,” said Ian Burton, the North American director of sales.

ISTOBAL released their extended height option several years ago, which targets taller vehicles such as Sprinter vans.

Now, with an extended width option available as well, customers can expand their market even further, maximizing their profits.

Additionally, ISTOBAL is offering attendees of The Car Wash Show a sneak peek of the soon to be available ISTOBAL T’BRUSH, a compact brush module that combines the best features of an in-bay automatic with the throughput of a tunnel.

This ground-breaking crossover guarantees an outstanding wash quality, maximum efficiency first-class safety and unparalleled adaptability, according to the release.

The ISTOBAL T’BRUSH offers twice the wash coverage of traditional express wash equipment with fewer components and a wider range of use.

Furthermore, both the top and side brushes contour the entire shape of the vehicle, a capability common with in-bay automatics that improves wash quality, coverage and drastically reduces traditional on-site labor.

For more information, visit www.us.istobal.com.

You May Also Like

funding, finance, money
Carwash News

Club Car Wash expands reach in Midwest

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The family-owned company opened four stores, reaching new cities in Arkansas, Illinois, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Club Car Wash has announced in a press release that it expanded its reach in four states during the month of March.

The family-owned company opened four stores, reaching new cities in Arkansas, Illinois, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

Club Car Wash now operates 129 express carwashes in nine different states, with plans to open locations in Tennessee in the month of April.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Rainforest Car Wash in Medina suffers damage from vehicle fire

MEDINA, Ohio — Based on preliminary investigations, the origin of the fire is attributed to a malfunction within a vehicle inside the tunnel.

By PCD Staff
Mix networking and nightlife at The Car Wash Show™ 2023

LAS VEGAS — New VIP program allows access to exclusive nightlife events throughout the city.

By PCD Staff
The Car Wash Show™ 2023 offers training for the whole team

LAS VEGAS — The Car Wash Show™ 2023 is offering a wide-ranging mix of information and inspiration.

By PCD Staff
Hanley Group arranges sale of new Fast5Xpress Car Wash

ONTARIO, Calif. — The new express carwash is located adjacent to the largest outlet shopping mall in San Bernardino County.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Take 5 Car Wash opens new location in South Carolina

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — New site to offer free Pro5 Plus washes and discounted Take 5 Unlimited memberships in celebration of grand opening.

By PCD Staff
Ziebart signs deal for 3 locations in Houston market

HOUSTON — While not the first in the state of Texas, these will be the first Ziebart locations in the Houston market.

By PCD Staff
Tommy’s Express opens 10 new locations in first quarter of 2023

HOLLAND, Mich. — These locations bring the total number of Tommy’s Express Car Wash facilities in operation to 147.

By PCD Staff
Mike’s Carwash Raises Over $12,000 for Make-A-Wish

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In return for a free wash, Mike’s encouraged customers to make monetary donations to Make-A-Wish of Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana.

By PCD Staff