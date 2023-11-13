 Mammoth Holdings opens Silverstar Car Wash

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Mammoth Holdings opens Silverstar Car Wash

DALLAS — With five locations now in the Fargo, North Dakota, market, this new site is the 22nd Mammoth location under the Silverstar Car Wash brand.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

DALLAS — Mammoth Holdings LLC announced in a press release the recent opening of its newest location, Silverstar Car Wash in Fargo, North Dakota.

Related Articles

The new site aligns with Mammoth’s dual growth strategy of developing greenfield locations while also acquiring existing brands.

“We’re pleased to serve the Fargo area with a state-of-the-art facility and world-class customer service,” said Dave Hoffmann, chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings. “The newest location is the company’s 10th greenfield opening this year and represents another step forward toward our goal of 500 sites.”

With five locations now in the Fargo market, this new site is the 22nd Mammoth location under the Silverstar Car Wash brand.

You May Also Like

Carwash News

Rainforest Car Wash drives hope with charity food drive

CLEVELAND — The company encourages patrons to contribute four non-perishable food items for the fourth annual charity food drive.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

CLEVELAND — Rainforest Car Wash announced in a press release its fourth annual charity food drive, scheduled to run from Nov. 1 to Dec. 23.

As part of its ongoing commitment to giving back to the community, Rainforest Car Wash encourages patrons to contribute four non-perishable food items; donors will receive a complimentary Rain Wash with their donation.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Family legacy of service marches on in Idaho parade

BOISE, Idaho — Metro Express Car Wash family has long lineage of service. The carwash also honors veterans with special offers.

By PCD Staff
Summit Wash Holdings continues to expand footprint

ORLANDO, Fla. — Waters Car Wash grows by 11 locations in Orlando.

By PCD Staff
Shop Boss presents Garage Hero Awards during AAPEX, SEMA

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Shop Boss will recognize aftermarket professionals with its Garage Hero, Top Shop and Fastest Growing Shop awards.

By PCD Staff
Hanley Investment Group arranges pre-sale of new carwash

VALENCIA, Calif. — This is the group’s 80th carwash sale in the last 48 months and the firm’s
fourth property sale at the shopping center, totaling $13.84 million.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Prestige Auto Spa NJ celebrates second anniversary

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — This year the carwash received a major renovation, increased employment and added services.

By PCD Staff
Moo Moo Express assists Hilliard Food Pantry after fire

ETNA, Ohio — The fire caused significant damage to the food pantry’s warehouse. All food items had to be discarded.

By PCD Staff
Tidal Wave Auto Spa expands to 200 locations with openings in North Carolina and Kentucky

THOMASTON, Ga. — To celebrate the grand openings, Tidal Wave is offering seven days of free carwashes at the new locations.

By PCD Staff
Driven Brands to host earnings conference call

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The conference call will be available via live webcast on Driven Brands’ Investor Relations webpage.

By PCD Staff