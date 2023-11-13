Mammoth Holdings opens Silverstar Car Wash

DALLAS — Mammoth Holdings LLC announced in a press release the recent opening of its newest location, Silverstar Car Wash in Fargo, North Dakota.

The new site aligns with Mammoth’s dual growth strategy of developing greenfield locations while also acquiring existing brands.

“We’re pleased to serve the Fargo area with a state-of-the-art facility and world-class customer service,” said Dave Hoffmann, chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings. “The newest location is the company’s 10th greenfield opening this year and represents another step forward toward our goal of 500 sites.”

With five locations now in the Fargo market, this new site is the 22nd Mammoth location under the Silverstar Car Wash brand.