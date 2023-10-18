 Mammoth Holdings opens new Wiggy Wash in Utah

Mammoth Holdings opens new Wiggy Wash in Utah

DALLAS — The site is the seventh Mammoth location under the Wiggy Wash brand.

By PCD Staff

DALLAS — Mammoth Holdings LLC announced in a press release the recent opening of its newest location, Wiggy Wash near Provo, Utah.

The new site aligns with Mammoth’s dual growth strategy of developing greenfield locations while also acquiring existing brands.

“We are happy to serve the greater Provo area with our latest Wiggy Wash site. Customers will be treated to state-of-the-art facilities and top-notch service,” said Dave Hoffmann, chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings. “The newest Provo location is the company’s ninth greenfield opening this year and represents another step forward towards our goal of 500 sites.”With seven locations now in the Provo market, this new site is set to become a go-to destination for car owners in the area, providing convenience and top-notch service to every car and every customer, the release stated.

The site is the seventh Mammoth location under the Wiggy Wash brand.

