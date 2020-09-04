Market Focus: 7 Flags Car Wash partners with California Strong

This week, we cover a partnership for a good cause and plans for a new build.
7 Flags Car Wash partners with California Strong
VALLEJO, Calif. — According to a company press release, 7 Flags Car Wash is partnering with the California Strong foundation to raise money for families affected by LNU Fire Complex.
On Sept. 4, added the press release, 7 Flags Car Wash will donate $1 for every carwash sold at its Vallejo, Fairfield, Vacaville and Citrus Heights locations; in addition, 7 Flags will match donations up to $1,000 and all proceeds will go to residents affected by the wild fires.
California Strong is committed to raising money and support for families affected by disasters, continued the release.
Grants are provided to families to offer relief directly after a disaster and this can include replacement of personal items, temporary housing, food and gas money, added the press release.
California Strong’s stated mission is to provide immediate financial assistance to individuals affected by major California disasters and other tragic events.
For more information about 7 Flags Car Wash, please visit www.7flagscarwash.com.
For more information about California Strong, please visit www.CaliforniaStrong.org.
City reviewing carwash plans
MANTECA, Calif. — According to an article posted on the Manteca/Ripon Bulletin, building plans are currently being reviewed and considered by the city for a Rise & Shine carwash at 1350 Phoenix Dr.
As noted in the article, the carwash will cost $1.15 million to build and the carwash building will be 4,937 sq. ft.
According to plans submitted to the city by the developer, the carwash will have three pay lanes and vacuum setups for at least 24 spaces.
Read the entire article here.