Market Focus: 7 Flags Car Wash partners with California Strong

This week, we cover a partnership for a good cause and plans for a new build.

Click Here to Read More

7 Flags Car Wash partners with California Strong

VALLEJO, Calif. — According to a company press release, 7 Flags Car Wash is partnering with the California Strong foundation to raise money for families affected by LNU Fire Complex.

On Sept. 4, added the press release, 7 Flags Car Wash will donate $1 for every carwash sold at its Vallejo, Fairfield, Vacaville and Citrus Heights locations; in addition, 7 Flags will match donations up to $1,000 and all proceeds will go to residents affected by the wild fires.

California Strong is committed to raising money and support for families affected by disasters, continued the release.

Grants are provided to families to offer relief directly after a disaster and this can include replacement of personal items, temporary housing, food and gas money, added the press release.

California Strong’s stated mission is to provide immediate financial assistance to individuals affected by major California disasters and other tragic events.

For more information about 7 Flags Car Wash, please visit www.7flagscarwash.com.

For more information about California Strong, please visit www.CaliforniaStrong.org.

City reviewing carwash plans

MANTECA, Calif. — According to an article posted on the Manteca/Ripon Bulletin, building plans are currently being reviewed and considered by the city for a Rise & Shine carwash at 1350 Phoenix Dr.