Market Focus: ISTOBAL promotes plans for 2020

This week, we cover ISTOBAL’s plans for 2020 and two carwash grand openings.

ISTOBAL to invest in digitalization, innovation and new business opportunities in 2020 BRISTOL, Va. — ISTOBAL will be investing in digitalization, innovation and new business opportunities in 2020 to ensure its continued growth, according to a press release. As part of its strategic plan, ISTOBAL intends to continue along the growth path of recent years by increasing the connectivity of its carwash facilities with Smartwash technology and by developing products and services that are adapted to new mobility scenarios and suited to all kinds of vehicles, the release continued. Likewise, with its quality, innovation, chemical products and aftermarket departments, ISTOBAL will continue to consolidate its position as a global provider of innovative carwash solutions that improve the user experience and offer added value for the customer, making carwash businesses more profitable, the release noted. The group, which exports 78% of its production output to more than 75 countries worldwide, will also be making a bid to increase its market share across its locations to consolidate its leadership, the release stated. It will be focusing part of its efforts on markets offering the greatest potential, such as the U.S., New Zealand, China, Germany and Poland, the release added.

Other strategic approaches that ISTOBAL will be adopting in order to enhance its competitive edge and efficiency include the digitalization of the company and introducing new technologies into its production plants, the release continued. One example of the company’s work in this area is the new, recently launched website, which employs a pioneering approach and incorporates cutting-edge technological advances, raising the bar for the sector, the release noted. The company will continue with its internationalization efforts in 2020 by attending the most important trade fairs in the sector, particularly in North America and Europe, the release noted. ISTOBAL will be kick-starting the year by participating in AUTOMÄSSAN(Jan. 15-18, Gothenburg) before continuing its European tour with events such as the BELGRADE CAR WASH SHOW (March 19-25, Belgrade, Serbia), BFI (March 27-28 March, Kolding, Denmark), UNITI EXPO (May 26-28, Stuttgart, Germany), AUTOMECHANIKA (Sept. 8-12, Frankfurt, Germany), INNOTRANS (Sept. 22-25, Berlin) and PERSONTRAFIK(Oct. 20-22, Gothenburg, Sweden), according to the release. The U.S. subsidiary will be one of the most active on the trade fair front this year, with more than seven events on the calendar, including SCWA(Jan. 29-31, Fort Worth, Texas), NADA (Feb. 15-17, Las Vegas), WPMA(Feb. 18-20, Las Vegas), CARWACS (March 3-4, Toronto, Canada), The Car Wash Show (April 6-8, San Antonio), Food Safety Summit (May 5-7, Rosemont, Illinois) and NACS (Oct. 12-14, Las Vegas), the release stated.

ISTOBAL will also be attending INTERMODAL(March 17-19, São Paulo, Brazil) and accompanying its distributors to a number of exhibitions throughout the world, the release concluded. Royal Car Wash opens new location BUFFALO, N.Y. — According to www.buffalonews.com, Royal Car Wash is hosting a ribbon-cutting on Jan. 11th at 10 a.m. at 2355 Sheridan Dr. For the first week, the new location will offer free carwashes, the article continued. Co-owner Anthony J. Daniele said he expects the location to wash 8,000 to 12,000 vehicles over the week of free washes, depending on the weather. Based on similar past promotions from other Royal Wash openings, he said, “It’s obviously wildly popular, as free usually is.” Royal Car Wash is owned by the Daniele family and based in Rochester, New York, the article noted. This is the company’s third location in the Buffalo area, and a fourth location is being planned for Niagara Falls Blvd. in Amherst, the article concluded. Coastal Clean Car Wash opens LONG NECK, Del. — According to www.doverpost.com, Coastal Clean Car Wash at 25901 John J. Williams Hwy. opened in late December.

General Manager Brad Graves renovated the former Long Neck Car Wash, giving it a vintage 1960s feel, the article continued. “We sought to create a unique sense of nostalgia, which would appeal to Delaware beach residents of all ages,” said Graves. The carwash offers three packages named after popular Beach Boys songs: “Surfin’ Safari” for $20, “Good Vibrations” for $17 and “Catch a Wave” for $10, the article noted. The carwash also has a Coastal Clean Car Club, an unlimited wash program starting at $24.99 per month, the article added. “Besides our quality service and fun retro theme, the main thing that separates us from our competition is our state-of-the-art equipment,” said Graves. “During renovations, we have installed two sets of top and side Envirosoft second generation brushes. The first set is just after the soap is applied and ensures your car is incredibly clean. The second set follows our Wax Wave Arch, and they polish the wax deep into the paint of your car for a deluxe shine that lasts and protects.” The carwash also features a wheel and body washer to give extra cleaning to tires, rocker panels and mounted running boards, as well as undercarriage wash and rust inhibitor options, the article stated.

