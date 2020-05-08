Market Focus: Mark VII to host virtual trivia night

This week, we cover a virtual trivia night, a new product partnership, a charity drive and a new education platform.

Mark VII’s virtual trivia night ARVADA, Colo. — Mark VII Equipment Inc., the North America subsidiary of WashTec AG of Germany, is excited to announce it is hosting a free virtual trivia night, where the winner will receive a $100 Amazon gift card, according to a press release. “It’s important to try and stay positive in times like these. We wanted to give our customers the opportunity to take part in a fun, lighthearted activity with us — while still at home,” said Mark VII Marketing Director Luke Schoenbeck. If you are a current or future carwash operator of any kind, or you just want to join in on the fun, Mark VII welcomes you to sign up, the release added. Trivia questions will include carwash best practices, carwash history and a few carwash appearances in pop-culture, the release noted. Virtual trivia night will take place on May 20th at 7 p.m. CST, the release added. If you would like to register, please click here. EverWash and omniX Labs partner to launch new data capture and fraud prevention product PHILADELPHIA — EverWash has partnered with MIT startup omniX Labs to launch an exciting new product for the carwash industry called WashX, according to a press release.

WashX uses existing security cameras to capture and report customer data that gives carwash operators an in-depth look at customer behavior, relieves concerns about fraud and provides the insight necessary to get the most of repeat customers, the release continued. EverWash believes this product can help take license plate technology in the carwash industry to the next level, the release added. “When we were approached by omniX Labs to collaborate, we were excited about the possibilities,” said EverWash Chief Revenue Officer Scott Pashley. “With WashX, we are able to provide a new level of customer insight that will allow wash operators to run their businesses more smartly and efficiently. We look forward to continuing to innovate in the industry by introducing this intelligent and innovative product to the market.” WashX is something entirely new in the carwash industry, empowering operators to understand and leverage customer data like never before, the release noted. Powered by omniX Labs, this promises to enhance membership sales, operational efficiencies and all but eliminate fraud, according to the release. WashX’s advanced data analytics also provide visibility into other key operational metrics wash operators never had access to before, such as unique customer revisits, curb-to-curb duration, revenue per labor hour and profit center usage, the release noted.

“EverWash is an ideal partner for us because of the credibility and robust relationships they have with hundreds of carwash operators,” said Anoop Kanthan, chief technology officer and co-founder of omniX Labs. “From providing intelligent sets of eyes to unmanned carwashes to helping optimize staffing for full-service locations, WashX will change the way carwashes operate through technology.” WashX is now available for carwashes in the U.S., the release concluded. FINS donates nearly $62,000 in free carwashes to support communities CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fins Car Wash is proud to share that, since March 30th, it has been able to provide $61,758 worth of free carwashes to healthcare workers and first responders in its communities, according to a press release. “We are grateful to those who have been tirelessly working to treat and prevent COVID-19,” said Greg Ries, vice president of Fins Car Wash. “It’s important that we show our appreciation and support to our communities during these unprecedented times.” FINS is currently open for anyone who needs to be on the road and has extended its free Top Wash offer for healthcare workers and first responders through Friday, May 8th at all FINS locations, the release concluded.

