Mark VII factory highlights

 

Mark VII produces all of its equipment in the U.S. at a factory in Arvada, Colorado.
Since its start in 1966, Mark VII Equipment is now the world’s largest carwash manufacturer. Over 2 million cars are washed daily at carwashes using Mark VII Equipment — the company has installed tunnels, rollovers and self-serve equipment at over 35,000 sites.

While Mark VII is a subsidiary of the Germany-based WashTec, all equipment is produced at the Arvada, Colorado, factory.

Watch the video above to learn about this factory, its departments, employees and more.

