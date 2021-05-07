Market Focus: Ver-tech Labs expands team | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

This week, we cover new hires at Ver-tech Labs, a grand opening and charity drives.

Ver-tech Labs team continues to expand ROCKFORD, Minn. — To meet the demand for premium carwash chemicals, Ver-tech Labs has expanded the chemicals sales/consultation team, according to a press release. Three new team members have been hired recently to expand the company’s ability to partner more effectively with current and future customers. Tony Vertin, CEO stated, “I am excited to be bringing on carwashing industry experience with Tim Akin and Steve Baum and developing future talent with Aubrey Elliott.” Akin, who will be in business development, started in the carwash industry almost 40 years ago working at an exterior wash and selling self-serve and in-bay automatic products for a distributor. He remained in the carwash industry with sales, national account management and carwash consulting. He enjoys going to work each day, helping managers and owners get the most out of carwashing. Akin stated, “A smart guy once told me I may not save you a quarter, but instead I will show you how to make $3.” Baum, who will be the new West Coast sales manager, started in the carwash industry in 1989 washing cars for his father, who managed a local carwash.

His early years were spent as a service writer selling hand waxes and online services in Southern California. Baum’s carwashing experience continued as a corporate account manager and new wash development. “I enjoy the challenges the industry presents in cleaning cars, washing them at high speeds and seeing satisfied customers leave washes,” Baum stated. Elliott, who will be in chemical sales, has experience in sales and over seven years in project management for residential construction. Vertin stated, “Looking for talent outside of our industry is important to help us grow and improve. I’m ready to hire younger talent with proven drive to succeed, strong work ethic and a professional attitude.” CLEan Express Auto Wash raises $3,500 to benefit the Parma City Schools Foundation CLEVELAND— CLEan Express Auto Wash has announced the donation of $3,572.58 to the Parma City Schools Foundation to help further its mission of enriching the education experiences of Parma, Parma Heights and Seven Hills students, according to a press release. The donations were collected from CLEan Express Auto Wash customers at the company’s fourth Greater Cleveland-area grand opening held in March at 5720 Broadview Rd. in Parma.

During the grand opening, CLEan Express Auto Wash offered a free signature “CLEan-est” carwash ($18 value) to every customer in exchange for a monetary donation to the Parma City Schools Foundation. CLEan Express Auto Wash also offered discounted retail gift cards with all proceeds donated back to the foundation. Throughout the grand opening period, CLEan Express Auto Wash gave away more than 2,765 free carwashes at a retail value of more than $49,770. “We are proud to continue our grand opening legacy of improving the communities in which we operate,” said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts CEO. “This money will be used to positively impact hundreds of Parma area students during what has been a challenging school year.” Founded in 2011, the Parma City Schools Foundation was formed to benefit all students in the Parma City School District. Through awards and incentives to students, special projects and scholarships, the foundation supports innovation, research, aesthetic enhancements and special opportunities for Parma, Parma Heights and Seven Hills students. CLEan Express Auto Wash has seven locations currently open or under construction. A new location in Solon is slated to open at the end of May 2021. Annual Soapy Joe’s Day supports San Diego Center for Children and Educators SAN DIEGO —On April 15th, Soapy Joe’s celebrated 10 years of commitment to the San Diego community and commemorated its annual Soapy Joe’s Day, as proclaimed by the mayor of San Diego, Todd Gloria, according to a press release.

This year, to give back and show support for the local community, Soapy Joe’s offered free washes for all educators from April 15th, Soapy Joe’s Day, to May 4th, Teacher Appreciation Day. The company also partnered with the San Diego Center for Children, which provides evidence-based therapeutic and educational services to children and families struggling with mental, emotional and behavioral disorders. “The past year has been tough for us all and has especially impacted our youth, their families and teachers in the community,” said Lorens Attisha, CEO of Soapy Joe’s. “On Soapy Joe’s Day, we want to help support our kids and educators in San Diego, which is why we’ve chosen to give back to the San Diego Center for Children. The organization does amazing work for San Diego families, and we are proud to partner with them. We also wanted to honor educators within the community for their commitment to our children this past year.” The family-run company committed $10,000 to the San Diego Center for Children in commemoration of Soapy Joe’s Day. This donation will support the efforts to build understanding and give these children the support they require and deserve. “The needs of the youth and families we serve today are greater than they have ever been,” said Moisés Barón, Ph.D., president and CEO of San Diego Center for Children. “We are so grateful to Soapy Joe’s for the generous support and commitment to our community and to the San Diego Center for Children.”

Additionally, with this partnership, Soapy Joe’s offered all San Diego educators its top-of-the-line Magic Joe carwash (a $20 value) at any of Soapy Joe’s locations from April 15th through May 4th. Teachers from preschool to college were invited to visit any Soapy Joe’s location, display employee identification and enjoy a complimentary signature Magic Joe wash. To observe health safety protocols, educators could display the credentials from behind a rolled-up window. This is Soapy Joe’s sixth year celebrating Soapy Joe’s Day, which was awarded based on the company’s eco-friendly and community-focused practices. Last year, the company refined its focus in light of the pandemic, honoring healthcare and first responder heroes with nearly 9,000 free washes donated to frontline workers, plus a $10,000 donation to Rady’s Children’s Hospital Foundation, matched by The Conrad Prebys Foundation COVID-19 Response Challenge. This year is especially poignant for Soapy Joe’s as it celebrates the brand’s 10-year anniversary. Over the past 10 years, Soapy Joe’s has donated nearly 100,000 free washes to the community and expects to top that number with this year’s teacher appreciation program. The nearly $2 million in complimentary washes has benefited such communities as veterans, healthcare workers, schools, hospitals, and firefighters and more. As the company looks to the future, it seeks to redouble these efforts and honor its core value: build community. Grand Wash Auto supports the TAC L2P Program THORNBURY, Australia — Grand Wash Auto announced its partnership with the Darebin Information, Volunteer & Resource Service (DIVRS) supporting the TAC L2P program, which helps Victorian learner drivers aged 16 to 21 with no access to a supervising driver or car to gain the 120 hours driving experience needed to apply for a probationary license, according to a press release.

