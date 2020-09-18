Market Focus: Waterway Express opening new Ohio location

Click Here to Read More

Waterway Express to open in December in Cleveland

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — According to www.cleveland.com, the Al Paul Auto Wash, which closed in May 2019 after being under various ownerships since the 1950s, is now being converted into a Waterway Express.

The business is expected to open in December at 2128 Warrensville Center Rd., the article continued.

This will be the fifth Waterway location in Ohio, the article added.

“We’re making a major investment of several million dollars,” Waterway Vice President and General Counsel Michael Goldman said of the South Euclid location. “We liked South Euclid as a location, because we’ve seen that several of our customers use our other locations and we wanted it to be more convenient for them.”

The carwash will remain a single-tunnel exterior-only wash, the article added.

“Our goal is, from on-site to completely done, your entire experience will be around five minutes,” Goldman said. “We’ll have very affordable prices.”

As for the environment, Goldman said, “We’ve got a whole program of capturing the wastewater, which is super important. We capture the wastewater and process it so that it doesn’t go into the sewer system. We’ve also got a whole slew of green initiatives, but I would say that’s the biggest thing. When you’re washing your car in the driveway and you’re using the soaps and detergents you get from your auto parts store or wherever, all that goes straight into the storm sewer. That’s hard for the storm sewers to handle. They’re not set up for that. So, capturing that water is the most impactful thing we do.”