 Metro Express announces 2 new locations in Idaho

BOISE and HAYDEN, Idaho — Alongside these openings, Metro Express is introducing the Metro Max with Graphene Armor wash package.

By PCD Staff
BOISE and HAYDEN, Idaho — Metro Express Car Wash announced in a press release the grand opening of two new state-of-the-art locations in Idaho.

The first location is at 8200 W Chinden Blvd., Boise, and the second at 418 W Fryeburg in Hayden.

Alongside these openings, Metro Express is introducing the Metro Max with Graphene Armor wash package, a game-changer in vehicle care, the release stated. 

Bill Martin, founder and CEO of Metro Express Car Wash, expressed his enthusiasm for this expansion, stating, “We are thrilled to extend the Metro Express experience to more Idaho communities. Our new Metro Max with Graphene Armor package is the culmination of our commitment to car care innovation. It represents more than just a clean car; it’s about offering the highest level of protection and shine. Our efforts in community engagement, particularly our support for the Boys and Girls Club of Ada County and the Children’s Village, reflect our deep connection to and appreciation for our customers and communities. This expansion is a tribute to the dedication of our team and the ongoing support of our customers.” 

The Metro Max with Graphene Armor, available at both new locations, is an advanced wash package offering unparalleled protection for vehicles.

This innovative solution provides enhanced durability, brilliant gloss finish, and superior water and dirt repellence. 

To celebrate the opening of these new locations, Metro Express Car Wash offers free carwashes and discounts on unlimited wash plans.

The community is invited to experience the state-of-the-art services and technology firsthand. 

