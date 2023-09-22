Idaho Press names Metro Express Top Workplaces winner

BOISE, Idaho — Metro Express Car Wash has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by Idaho Press Top Workplaces for the second consecutive year.

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC.

The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution and connection, to name a few.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

“We take immense pride in Metro Express Car Wash’s recognition as a top workplace for the second year in a row,” remarked Metro Express Car Wash COO Derek Martin. “This accomplishment underscores the unwavering dedication and tireless efforts of our team. Leading a company where our employees are the cornerstone of our achievements is a privilege, and their unwavering commitment to excellence truly distinguishes us.”