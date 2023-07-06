Mike’s Carwash opens new Amelia, Ohio, location

CINCINNATI — Mike’s Carwash announced in a press release the opening of another Cincinnati-area location on Route 125 in Amelia.

The new site was previously home to a Water Works Carwash.

Mike’s recently acquired the Water Works facility and converted it into a state-of-the-art Mike’s Carwash.

With the Amelia opening, Loveland-based Mike’s Carwash has 38 facilities across its Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana footprint, according to the release.

“We’re very excited to be expanding the Mike’s Carwash brand eastward with our new Amelia location,” said Joe Dahm, president of Mike’s Carwash. “Our team looks forward to serving the carwash needs of everyone in the Amelia area, especially the customers who frequented Water Works at that location.”

Founded in 1948, Mike’s Carwash is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

Mike’s has locations in Evansville, Fort Wayne, Jeffersonville and South Bend, Indiana; Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio; and Northern Kentucky and Louisville, Kentucky.