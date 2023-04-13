Mike's Carwash Raises Over $12,000 for Make-A-Wish - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To celebrate the grand opening of its newest Louisville location on Westport Road, Mike’s Carwash gave away free Ultimate+Ceramic Washes at that location throughout the weekend of March 23-27.

In return for a free Wash, Mike’s encouraged customers to make monetary donations to Make-A-Wish of Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana.

Over the course of the weekend, Mike’s customers supported the fundraising event with $12,473 in contributions to Make-A-Wish.

“We’re truly grateful to our loyal customers for visiting our new Westport Road location,” said Joe Dahm, president of Mike’s Carwash. “And, of course, we’re proud to support Make-A-Wish’s mission: ‘Together we create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.’”

For more information, visit www.mikescarwash.com.