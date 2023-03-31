Mint Eco Car Wash awarded ‘Best Car Wash and Auto Detailer in Palm Beach County’

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — For the second year, Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center has been awarded the prestigious title of “Best Car Wash and Auto Detailer in Palm Beach County” by the Palm Beach Post, according to a press release.

The company was honored for its exceptional quality of service and dedication to providing customers with an outstanding, eco-friendly experience, the publication reported.

This year, Mint Eco was also a finalist for “Best Eco-friendly Business,” in large part due to their leadership in sustainable business practices in the county.

The annual “Best of the Best” awards, voted on by readers of the Palm Beach Post, recognize businesses that go above and beyond in their respective industries.

“When we started this company, we did so with a mission of changing the carwash industry by being different. It starts with our inspiration … and people are often shocked to learn that we are not inspired to wash cars. We are, instead, inspired to make people happy,” said Geoffrey Jervis, co-founder and CEO of Mint Eco. “We try and deliver that feeling of happiness through a differentiated experience. Given this lofty endeavor, it is of great significance to us to be recognized as the Best of Palm Beach. We view this award as confirmation that we are beginning to accomplish our mission.”

In addition to traditional express and full-service carwash services, Mint Eco also offers a variety of detailing services, including hand washing, waxing, headlight restoration, interior and exterior detailing, and more, all performed by a passionate and friendly staff, the release said.

Twenty members of the Mint Eco team attended The Annual Best of Palm Beach Gala at the Palm Beach County Convention Center to celebrate receiving the award, along with the runner-up prize in the new category of Best Eco-friendly Business.

For more information about Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center, visit mintecocarwash.com.