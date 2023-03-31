 Mint Eco Car Wash awarded ‘Best Car Wash and Auto Detailer in Palm Beach County’

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Carwash News

Mint Eco Car Wash awarded ‘Best Car Wash and Auto Detailer in Palm Beach County’

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The annual "Best of the Best" awards recognize businesses that go above and beyond in their respective industries.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — For the second year, Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center has been awarded the prestigious title of “Best Car Wash and Auto Detailer in Palm Beach County” by the Palm Beach Post, according to a press release.

Related Articles

The company was honored for its exceptional quality of service and dedication to providing customers with an outstanding, eco-friendly experience, the publication reported.

This year, Mint Eco was also a finalist for “Best Eco-friendly Business,” in large part due to their leadership in sustainable business practices in the county.

The annual “Best of the Best” awards, voted on by readers of the Palm Beach Post, recognize businesses that go above and beyond in their respective industries.

“When we started this company, we did so with a mission of changing the carwash industry by being different. It starts with our inspiration … and people are often shocked to learn that we are not inspired to wash cars. We are, instead, inspired to make people happy,” said Geoffrey Jervis, co-founder and CEO of Mint Eco. “We try and deliver that feeling of happiness through a differentiated experience. Given this lofty endeavor, it is of great significance to us to be recognized as the Best of Palm Beach. We view this award as confirmation that we are beginning to accomplish our mission.”

In addition to traditional express and full-service carwash services, Mint Eco also offers a variety of detailing services, including hand washing, waxing, headlight restoration, interior and exterior detailing, and more, all performed by a passionate and friendly staff, the release said.

Twenty members of the Mint Eco team attended The Annual Best of Palm Beach Gala at the Palm Beach County Convention Center to celebrate receiving the award, along with the runner-up prize in the new category of Best Eco-friendly Business.

For more information about Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center, visit mintecocarwash.com.

You May Also Like

Tidal Wave Auto Spa logo
Carwash News

ModWash to make a splash this summer in Tappahannock, Virginia

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. — This is the first ModWash location in the state. Customers can purchase a single wash or a ModMembership.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. — Tappahannock’s first ModWash will have a contagious vibe with a wide range of the latest technology and amenities, the company said in a press release.

From free vacuums and air tools to automatic mat cleaners, microfiber towels and their Mod Air freshener, with every wash, ModWash said its primary goal and promise is to offer outstanding customer service and provide a clean and friendly environment to chill and baby your car or truck.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
OPW’s ICS and Rinsed join forces to provide more streamlined services

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The Rinsed software pairs with ICS’ point-of-sale technology to help carwash owners reduce credit card declines.

By PCD Staff
Super Star Car Wash expands into Colorado with first location in Falcon

PHOENIX — Additional locations will open intermittently with express washes in the Colorado Springs and Denver areas.

By PCD Staff
Express Wash Concepts appoints chief development officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Van Bremen brings more than 20 years of experience leading high-performance teams and developing data-driven strategies across multiple industries.

By PCD Staff
WhiteWater Express acquires Bubble King Car Wash

HOUSTON — Bubble King will be rebranded under the WhiteWater Express banner and offer WhiteWater’s signature services.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Access Holdings’ Spotless Brands announces $600 million growth capital raise

BALTIMORE — The strategic growth capital investment will support the execution of Spotless Brands’ expansion strategy.

By PCD Staff
Kleen-Rite acquires vending machine manufacturer Laurel Metal Products

COLUMBIA, Pa. — The move will streamline the process of building and stocking Laurel products.

By PCD Staff
M&A, mergers, acquisitions
Turbo Tint’s Greg Goodman named IFA Franchisee of the Year

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Goodman has been a franchise owner in the Moran Family of Brands system for more than 25 years.

By PCD Staff
Matthews closes four-property express carwash portfolio in Iowa

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Shine Shop Car Wash Portfolio was acquired by Rocket Car Wash, a national chain looking to expand.

By PCD Staff