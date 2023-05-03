 Mint Eco Car Wash announces expansion of leadership team - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Mint Eco Car Wash announces expansion of leadership team

Avatar
By PCD Staff
Mint Eco Car Wash logo

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Mint Eco Car Wash and Detailing Center announced in a press release the addition of three new senior leaders: Duncan Davis, chief operating officer; Richard Leonard, chief capital markets officer; and Alan Barber, vice president of construction. 

Davis and Leonard will be members of the “C-Team” and responsible not only for their departments but also for the strategic direction and overall success of Mint Eco. 

Barber will be leading critical construction efforts and reporting directly to the company’s president, Vic Monteleone, as Mint Eco builds a 50-wash portfolio (estimated development cost of $400 million) primarily in Palm Beach County.

“Mint Eco is a fast-growing organization that is focused on results,” Geoff Jervis, CEO, said. “We believe that results come from building extraordinary teams with laser-focused cultural commitment. Duncan, Richard and Alan are highly experienced and effective leaders in their respective fields, and we are both proud and excited to have attracted such remarkable talent to our team.” 

Davis will be directly responsible for all elements of operations including managing all site-level operations, sales, facilities, and recruitment and development. 

He comes to Mint Eco from a 25+ year career in the restaurant industry and has worked as an operations leader in some of the largest companies in the industry, including Darden, Bloomin and Fridays.

“When I came across this opportunity, what intrigued me most was the description of the company culture and values, which included ‘vigorous debate, clear and honest communication, and trust.’ That kind of organizational health and teamwork is what I have been looking for throughout my entire career,” Davis said. “What was even more exciting was arriving at Mint Eco, and finding out that everything they told me during the interview process was true. I am thrilled to be on this elite team of experts and look forward to contributing to the realization of its immense potential.”

Leonard will be directly responsible for all elements of capitalization of Mint Eco’s existing operations and future growth. 

In addition, he will be responsible for all technology, data and analytics, as well as major corporate initiatives. 

Leonard joins Mint Eco with a background as a professional investor, with over 25 years of experience in private equity and as an independent advisor to boards and CEOs. 

Leonard’s career is focused on the acquisition, capitalization and management of multi-unit retail businesses, with prior experience as managing director and partner at Angelo, Gordon & Co., where he was a leader in the $1.0 billion private equity division of the $50 billion firm. 

“I am excited to join Geoff, Vic and the team at Mint Eco Car Wash. Having spent decades working with strong and growing consumer brands, I have learned the hallmarks of successful cultures and management teams and see tremendous potential for this company,” Leonard said. “The carwash industry is dynamic and growing, and I look forward to helping Mint Eco continue its path to excellence and leadership.”

Barber will be responsible for all elements of construction for Mint Eco’s existing sites, greenfield developments and acquisitions. 

Prior to joining Mint Eco, Barber worked with the top developers in South Florida including The Codina Group, Turnberry Development, Regalia Beach Development and The Related Group.

He most recently served as head of construction for Optimal Construction on the construction of the Amrit Resort and Spa, a $150 million high-rise on Singer Island. 

Barber has worked in construction in Southeast Florida for over 25 years and has managed projects with a total value in excess of $1 billion.      

To learn more, visit mintecocarwash.com/locations.

funding, finance, money