 Mint Eco Car Wash releases voluntary environmental audit results

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The publishing of the audit ensures that Mint Eco operates in a manner consistent with its environmental promise.

By PCD Staff
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center announces its First Annual Voluntary Environmental Self Audit, according to a press release.

The audit is a critical element of Mint Eco’s Environmental Promise which states: “Mint Eco will treat the environment as a critical constituent of our business. We will take a long-term approach to our relationship with the environment. We will minimize our impact on the environment and support organizations that share our vision.”

The publishing of the audit ensures that Mint Eco operates in a manner consistent with its promise.

“We decided to make the word ‘eco’ a part of our name because we simply believe that being environmentally conscious and responsible is the way that all businesses should be,” said CEO and Co-Founder Geoffrey Jervis. “The audit helps us continue to hold ourselves accountable to that goal. We publish the audit not only to hold ourselves accountable, but also to create a roadmap for other carwashes to build environmentally friendly operations.”

Mint Eco identified five key areas to focus on in its audit, along with guiding questions:

  • Chemistry – Is Mint Eco using products that are biodegradable, non-toxic and eco-friendly?
  • Water – Is Mint Eco responsible with its water usage? Is Mint Eco filtering and reusing water? Is wastewater routed exclusively to the sewer system for proper treatment (and avoiding entry into storm systems)?
  • Solid Waste – Is Mint Eco responsible with solid waste management and recycling practices?
  • Energy – Is Mint Eco conserving energy when possible and using energy efficiently?
  • Conservation – Is Mint Eco performing clean-ups and making efforts to positively impact our local environment?

Given a lack of standardized rules and regulations in the industry, the company developed its own criteria for each of the five key areas.

Mint Eco established a baseline score for every carwash location to understand its current environmental position, helping the sites determine where to act and improve moving forward.

It also allows Mint Eco to introduce new practices in the future as technology and resources are developed for the industry.

The results of the audit concluded that all our sites and corporate headquarters were in compliance.

Going forward, the audit will expand its scope to improve our detail and interior services business as well as to evaluate alternative energy and water sources, as well as identify opportunities for further noise reduction.

For more information about Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center and to read the full findings of their audit, visit mintecocarwash.com/environment.

