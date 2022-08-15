Mint Smartwash opens in Regina

REGINA, Saskatchewan — Canada-based Mint Smartwash proudly announced in a press release the opening of its first location in Saskatchewan.

Click Here to Read More

To mark the launch of its first Regina, Saskatchewan, location at 631 Victoria Avenue E., Mint is hosting a community celebration on Saturday, Aug. 20.

In addition to free carwashes all weekend, Mint is offering the first 1,000 customers who donate $5 to CityKidz Regina a free one-month ULTIMINT membership valued at $44.99.

CityKidz has a mission of creating a future free of child poverty through leadership programs, home visits and other programming.

Live on-site radio entertainment, complimentary mini donuts, Schmitty’s smoked meats and face painting for children will be provided at the event from 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Reginans now have access to Mint’s express tunnel carwash that uses state-of-the-art computer systems, advanced wash equipment and sophisticated water reclamation system to deliver the most environmentally friendly wash and shiniest vehicles in Regina, the press release noted.