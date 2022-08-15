Mint Smartwash opens in Regina

REGINA, Saskatchewan — Canada-based Mint Smartwash proudly announced in a press release the opening of its first location in Saskatchewan.
To mark the launch of its first Regina, Saskatchewan, location at 631 Victoria Avenue E., Mint is hosting a community celebration on Saturday, Aug. 20.
In addition to free carwashes all weekend, Mint is offering the first 1,000 customers who donate $5 to CityKidz Regina a free one-month ULTIMINT membership valued at $44.99.
CityKidz has a mission of creating a future free of child poverty through leadership programs, home visits and other programming.
Live on-site radio entertainment, complimentary mini donuts, Schmitty’s smoked meats and face painting for children will be provided at the event from 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
Reginans now have access to Mint’s express tunnel carwash that uses state-of-the-art computer systems, advanced wash equipment and sophisticated water reclamation system to deliver the most environmentally friendly wash and shiniest vehicles in Regina, the press release noted.
The carwash can process over 180 vehicles per hour, including free 150 horsepower vacuums and mat washing with every wash.
Mint brings a unique, competitive advantage to the Regina market by producing clean, dry and shiny vehicles in five minutes or less.
“As a leader in Canada’s carwash industry, we are thrilled to open the Regina Smartwash, our eighth Mint location. We take pride in providing our customers with exceptionally clean vehicles in an environmentally responsible manner, while always providing outstanding customer service,” says Chris Friesen, president and CEO. “We look forward to welcoming Reginans to enjoy the Mint experience.”
Environmental stewardship is a key priority for Mint, implementing industry leading water reclamation technologies and conservation strategies that include precisely monitored water use, water recycling, eco-friendly soaps and waxes, contaminant and sediment collection and safe disposal.
Mint recycles up to 80% of wash water and facilitates the responsible disposal of water contaminants, which could otherwise end up in local waterways.
Mint also offers its customers a membership service for added convenience.
There are several membership options available, and members have a designated lane that allows them front of the line access and contactless wash entry.