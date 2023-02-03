 New carwash marketing agency opens in South Florida - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

New carwash marketing agency opens in South Florida

MIAMI — The agency's team of experts will work closely with clients to create custom solutions to improve their overall brand image and increase their online visibility.

By PCD Staff

MIAMI — A new carwash marketing agency, Wash Brands, officially opened its doors in South Florida in September 2022.

With 25 years of combined experience in the carwash industry and 30 years of expertise in marketing and design, the agency specializes in brand strategy, web and graphic design, content services, multimedia production, social media marketing, SEO services and online reputation management, according to a press release.

The agency’s clientele includes single and multi-site carwash operators, carwash service companies, carwash manufacturers, and carwash construction and real estate companies.

Wash Brands is dedicated to helping carwash businesses nationwide to grow and succeed in today’s competitive marketplace.

The agency’s team of experts will work closely with clients to create custom solutions that will improve their overall brand image, increase their online visibility and ultimately drive more customers to their carwash business.

“Our goal is to help carwash businesses stand out in a crowded market and attract more customers through effective marketing strategies,” said Valerie Sanchez, Wash Brands partner/VP operations. “We have a long history of success in the carwash industry, and we are confident that we can help our clients to achieve their goals and reach new heights of success.”

“We understand the unique challenges that carwash businesses face, and we’re excited to offer our expertise to help them succeed,” said Andres Mateus, founder/CEO Wash Brands.

For more information about Wash Brands and their services, visit washbrands.com.

