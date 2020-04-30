Connect with us
0

Carwash News

New York allows automatic carwashes to reopen

 

on

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to www.syracuse.com, the state of New York has rolled back some restrictions on closing down carwashes as a result of appeals from owners and a business association.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The state is allowing automated, exterior carwashes to reopen as long as there is no customer-employee interaction, the article continued.

Related: Ohio rules on ‘essential’ nature of carwashes

The exterior carwashes can open as long as employees can pay via phone app, automatic kiosk, subscription plan or contract, the article noted.

According to the article, additional rules include:

  • Automatic carwashes can only be open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
  • Only two employees can be on-site at a time — one to maintain machinery and one to assist with traffic flow and disinfect machines and kiosks. The employees must wear masks.
  • Employees cannot vacuum, detail, dry or apply cleaning products by hand to vehicles.
  • The carwash must enforce social distancing between customers and employees.

These changes stem from a result of the efforts of Tom Hoffman Jr., owner of Hoffman Car Wash, and the New York State Car Wash Association, the article concluded.

Read the original article here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Gas leak causes explosion at carwash

Market Focus: Dan Pecora inducted to ICA Hall of Fame

Bush Car Wash reopens despite Washington’s stay-home order

Woodie’s Wash Shack authorized to reopen after filing lawsuit

Advertisement

on

New York allows automatic carwashes to reopen

on

Market Focus: Fins Car Wash opens fifth location

on

Carwash closed due to pandemic catches fire

on

Podcast: Why is Phoenix a hotspot for carwashes?
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Carwash News: Market Focus: Fins Car Wash opens fifth location

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 17: Success Tips from United Auto Wash

Carwash News: New York allows automatic carwashes to reopen

Carwash News: Carwash closed due to pandemic catches fire

Carwash News: Podcast: Why is Phoenix a hotspot for carwashes?

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Carwashers address coronavirus concerns

UPDATED: Carwash, manufacturer operation changes during COVID-19

How Autobell Car Wash is handling coronavirus

Jeep almost runs over carwash employee
Connect