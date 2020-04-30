New York allows automatic carwashes to reopen

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to www.syracuse.com , the state of New York has rolled back some restrictions on closing down carwashes as a result of appeals from owners and a business association.

The state is allowing automated, exterior carwashes to reopen as long as there is no customer-employee interaction, the article continued.

The exterior carwashes can open as long as employees can pay via phone app, automatic kiosk, subscription plan or contract, the article noted.

According to the article, additional rules include:

Automatic carwashes can only be open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Only two employees can be on-site at a time — one to maintain machinery and one to assist with traffic flow and disinfect machines and kiosks. The employees must wear masks.

Employees cannot vacuum, detail, dry or apply cleaning products by hand to vehicles.

The carwash must enforce social distancing between customers and employees.

These changes stem from a result of the efforts of Tom Hoffman Jr., owner of Hoffman Car Wash, and the New York State Car Wash Association, the article concluded.

