New Ziebart car care center opens in Michigan

HIGHLAND, Mich. — The 60-plus year-old vehicle appearance and protection services company, Ziebart, will now serve the Highland, Michigan, community with a new, locally-owned franchise at 2388 E. Highland Rd. in Highland Charter Township, according to a press release.

The new Ziebart is owned and operated by husband and wife duo Sophia and Ben Moeller, residents of Novi.

Ben, a car enthusiast from a young age with a passion for modifying vehicles, has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and comes from a long line of entrepreneurs.

Sophia works at The University of Michigan as the associate director of international giving and engagement for greater China.

Each eager to own and operate their own business, the couple decided to combine Sophia’s strong business and marketing skills with Ben’s extensive automotive background to open a new Ziebart location.