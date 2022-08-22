 New Ziebart car care center opens in Michigan
New Ziebart car care center opens in Michigan

on

NRCC countdown is on

on

EverWash lands on Inc. 5000 for the first time

on

Mammoth Holdings opens Alabama location
Carwash News

New Ziebart car care center opens in Michigan

 

on

HIGHLAND, Mich. — The 60-plus year-old vehicle appearance and protection services company, Ziebart, will now serve the Highland, Michigan, community with a new, locally-owned franchise at 2388 E. Highland Rd. in Highland Charter Township, according to a press release.

The new Ziebart is owned and operated by husband and wife duo Sophia and Ben Moeller, residents of Novi.

Ben, a car enthusiast from a young age with a passion for modifying vehicles, has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and comes from a long line of entrepreneurs.

Sophia works at The University of Michigan as the associate director of international giving and engagement for greater China.

Each eager to own and operate their own business, the couple decided to combine Sophia’s strong business and marketing skills with Ben’s extensive automotive background to open a new Ziebart location.

Backed by over 60 years of experience, the sleek new Ziebart in Highland offers the community complete vehicle protection solutions, including:

  • Rust protection
  • Undercoating
  • Spray-on bed liner
  • Interior and exterior detailing
  • Paint correction
  • Paint protection
  • Window tint
  • Automotive films
  • Truck and automotive accessories.

“Whenever we ask people how long they plan on keeping their vehicle, they often say as long as possible. We’re excited that our products and services will help them keep their vehicles looking like new longer, inside and out,” Sophia Moeller said. “When we were looking to open our own automotive franchise, we wanted to be affiliated with a brand we believe in.”

