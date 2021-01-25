Connect with us
0
Advertisement

Video

Newsmakers 16: ModWash expands to Hanover and other updates

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

ModWash CEO JT Thomson and owner Karen Hutton discuss a new location and more.

Advertisement

In this PC&D Newsmakers interview, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo speaks with ModWash CEO JT Thomson and owner Karen Hutton about the chain’s recent expansion news.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Thomson refers to the chain’s plans and growth as a “fast moving train.”

“It all boils down to the experience when someone comes on-site,” explains Hutton. “I love it. I just loving doing something for the customer; they work hard for the car … and if we can give them a convenience that saves them time and money and helps our environment — that’s a great field to be in.” 

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our new PC&D Newsmakers series.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Video: PC&D Unscripted 22: Correcting micro scratches and swirl marks

Video: PC&D Unscripted 21: COVID-19 insurance matters

Video: PC&D Unscripted 20: Carwash real estate dynamics and opportunities

Video: PC&D Unscripted 19: The past, present and future of processing

Advertisement

on

Newsmakers 16: ModWash expands to Hanover and other updates

on

PC&D Unscripted 24: In-bay Automatic Pitfalls and Maintenance

on

Newsmakers 15: Express Wash Concepts Expands into Northwest Ohio

on

PC&D Unscripted 23: Updates from ICA
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: Newsmakers 16: ModWash expands to Hanover and other updates

Carwash News: Quick Quack opens new locations in Texas and Utah

Conveyors and Tunnels: Profile: Radiant Express Car Wash

Carwash News: Market Focus: Soapy Joe’s opens 14th location

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 52: Analyzing the 2020 Top 50 List

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
Newsmakers 16: ModWash expands to Hanover and other updates

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals
microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry, microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry,

Operations and Management

How to properly wash and care for microfiber towels
polishing, buffing, waxing polishing, buffing, waxing

Detailing

The beginner’s guide to buffing a car

UPDATED: Carwash, manufacturer operation changes during COVID-19
Connect