Newsmakers 16: ModWash expands to Hanover and other updates

In this PC&D Newsmakers interview, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo speaks with ModWash CEO JT Thomson and owner Karen Hutton about the chain’s recent expansion news.
Thomson refers to the chain’s plans and growth as a “fast moving train.”
“It all boils down to the experience when someone comes on-site,” explains Hutton. “I love it. I just loving doing something for the customer; they work hard for the car … and if we can give them a convenience that saves them time and money and helps our environment — that’s a great field to be in.”
