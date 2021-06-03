Newsmakers 23: Super Star Car Wash’s New Location and Breaking News

In this PC&D Newsmakers interview, Jonathan Kierman, director of sales and marketing for Super Star Car Wash, joins Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo to discuss the chain’s recent opening in Vista, California, as well as breaking news.

When describing the chain’s competitive market, Kierman said, “We will soon be the second-largest express carwash in the San Diego area.”

