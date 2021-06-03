 Newsmakers 23: Super Star Car Wash’s New Location and Breaking News
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Newsmakers 23: Super Star Car Wash’s New Location and Breaking News

on

PC&D Unscripted 35: How to Hire Right

on

Newsmakers 22: SCWA 2021 Convention & EXPO Preview

on

Newsmakers 21: Cobblestone Auto Spa Expands in Arizona and Colorado
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 35: How to Hire Right Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 35: How to Hire Right

Newsmakers 23: Super Star Car Wash’s New Location and Breaking News Video
play

Newsmakers 23: Super Star Car Wash’s New Location and Breaking News

Current Digital Issue

May 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 71: Leadership Series — Lessons from Failures

This episode continues our Leadership Series, returning to some of the podcast’s past guests to learn what their greatest failures were and what they learned from them.

Wash Talk Ep. 70: Unlocking the Value of Your Real Estate

Wash Talk, Ep. 69: Previewing the 2021 SCWA Convention & EXPO

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

Newsmakers 23: Super Star Car Wash’s New Location and Breaking News

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Jonathan Kierman, director of sales and marketing for Super Star Car Wash, discusses the chain’s recent opening in Vista, California, as well as breaking news.
Advertisement

In this PC&D Newsmakers interview, Jonathan Kierman, director of sales and marketing for Super Star Car Wash, joins Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo to discuss the chain’s recent opening in Vista, California, as well as breaking news.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement

When describing the chain’s competitive market, Kierman said, “We will soon be the second-largest express carwash in the San Diego area.”

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our PC&D Newsmakers series.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Video: PC&D Unscripted 33: Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Processes and Equipment

Video: PC&D Unscripted 32: Preparing for the $15 Minimum Wage

Video: Newsmakers 20: DRB acquires Washify

Video: PC&D Unscripted 31: Will a National Carwash Brand Emerge?

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing