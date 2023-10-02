 OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions to highlight latest innovations at PEI/NACS Show 2023

NORTHVILLE, Mich. — The company will have two booths featuring its vehicle wash equipment and payment systems.

By PCD Staff

NORTHVILLE, Mich. — OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions announced in a press release that it will be exhibiting its vehicle wash equipment and payment systems in Booth Nos. B4331 and B5263 at the upcoming PEI/NACS Show 2023, which will be held on Oct. 4-6, 2023, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

On display in Booth No. B4331 will be the following vehicle wash technologies from OPW VWS product brands PDQ Manufacturing, Belanger and Innovative Control Systems (ICS):

  • LaserWash 360 Plus IBA Vehicle Wash System with LaserGlow Arch: The iconic LaserWash 360 Plus touchless IBA system can now be outfitted with the new LaserGlow Arch, giving it one of the most advanced lighting options currently available to the industry. In addition to improving driver navigation and throughput rates, the eye-catching lighting of the LaserGlow Arch can be used to attract potential customers from the street or parking lot, and with infinite color and lighting patterns available, the LaserGlow Arch becomes a reliable 24/7 marketing tool.
  • FreeStyler Soft-Touch IBA Vehicle Wash System: The FreeStyler soft-touch wash from Belanger improves loading times for increased throughput rates thanks to its five-brush ClearBay overhead gantry design that creates a more open, less intimidating wash bay for drivers. Once the vehicle is positioned in the bay, the system’s closed-cell foam wash media delivers a thorough, gentle and quiet cleaning process with little chance for damage to occur to vehicle components. From an efficiency perspective, the FreeStyler is powered by variable-frequency drive (VFD) motors that produce soft equipment starts for enhanced service life and reduced peak energy costs, leading to a more robust ROI.
  • Auto Sentry Petro Payment Terminal: From ICS, the Auto Sentry Petro terminal is a cost-effective solution for providing drivers with the convenience of a cashless express lane. By dedicating a lane for drivers paying by credit card or utilizing a wash-club membership, upfront costs can be reduced while improving throughput and creating a more customer-friendly wash experience.

In Booth No. B5263, ICS will be debuting its new SmartStart Pro Payment Terminal, which is one of the most affordable payment terminals available to the market, according to the company.

Powered by the ICS WashConnect wash-management software, the SmartStart Pro features a 10.4” touchscreen and multiple cashless payment options that have been designed to help securely speed drivers through the purchase process to increase throughput rates.

The terminal is compatible with most contactless-payment platforms while allowing the wash operator to access real-time financial data from a PC, tablet or smartphone anywhere in the world.

“Every year, the PEI/NACS Show is one of the vehicle wash industry’s most significant trade shows, so it presents the perfect platform for us to introduce our new SmartStart Pro Payment Terminal,” said Rob Deal, Vice president – international & corporate accounts for ICS. “We are confident that show attendees will be impressed by the driver- and operator-friendly capabilities of the SmartStart Pro, which have been designed to help ensure secure payment transactions for improved peace of mind while increasing the number of vehicles that can be washed per hour. All of which will contribute to an optimized wash experience for drivers and healthier bottom line for wash operators.”

To learn more about the complete range of vehicle wash payment terminal and management systems from ICS, please visit icscarwashsystems.com, and to learn more about the complete product offerings from the companies of OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions, please visit opwvws.com.

