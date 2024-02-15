Orlando Magic, Waters Car Wash announce partnership

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic announced in a press release a multiyear partnership with Waters Car Wash, making them the official and exclusive carwash of the Magic.

“The Magic are thrilled to welcome Waters Car Wash to our partnership family,” said Magic Sr. Vice President of Global Partnerships J.T. McWalters. “We look forward to working together to grow their brand and present our fans with some great promotions.”

The partnership highlights include discounts and thousands of free washes to fans throughout the season.

In addition, the partnership will feature brand integrations at home games including in-arena signage, in-arena hustle stats, in-game promotions.

Other elements include co-branded digital and social content.

“We are thrilled to announce our exciting partnership with the Orlando Magic, bringing together the power of teamwork to reinforce our commitment to the great community of Orlando that we have the opportunity to serve at 14 Waters Car Wash locations in the area,” said Jason Baumgartner, chief strategy officer for Summit Wash Holdings, the parent company to Waters. “Just as the Magic captivates audiences on the court, the Waters team is dedicated to delivering a top-tier experience, ensuring every vehicle leaves our facilities shining with the same magic that defines this incredible team.”