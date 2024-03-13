 UNC’s Paulina Paris featured in ZIPS Car Wash Convos

UNC’s Paulina Paris featured in ZIPS Car Wash Convos

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Paris joined the UNC women's basketball team for the 2022-23 season after being ranked as the No. 27 player in the country.

By Rich DiPaolo
Nothing but net in the latest episode of Car Wash Convos with Paulina Paris, UNC Women’s Basketball's star Guard, and her host Kaitlyn Schmidt.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — ZIPS Car Wash announced in a press release its episode of Car Wash Convos featuring Paulina Paris, sophomore guard on the University of North Carolina women’s basketball team and an exercise and sport science major, has been posted.

Her episode is the 15th to be released this season on both YouTube and Instagram through ZIPS collaboration with Learfield and Opendorse.

Paris rides shotgun to former UNC student-athlete Kaitlyn Schmidt, who returns for Season 2 as ZIPS’ host of Car Wash Convos.

Schmidt, a recent graduate from UNC-Chapel Hill with a bachelor’s degree in media and journalism takes fans on a fun journey through ZIPS Car Wash in Holly Springs, North Carolina, to shine some light on Paris’ quirky pre-game superstitions, the meaning behind why she wears the number 2 jersey and more.

“I had a great time being part of Car Wash Convos and I’m proud to represent my team and my school in this engaging video series,” Paris said.

Paris joined the UNC women’s basketball team for the 2022-23 season after being ranked as the No. 27 player in the country in her recruiting class by ESPN.

She appeared in all 33 games during her freshmen year and was named to the All-ACC Academic Team and ACC Freshman of the Week.

This season, Paris has appeared in 15 games, averaging 5.9 points per game.

“Paulina is a talented, athletic guard who is doing an amazing job building upon her success as a true freshman last season,” said Rebecca Latacz, chief marketing officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “We’re excited to follow her career and see where her athletic drive and determination take her, both on and off the court,” she added.

Paris is the third UNC student athlete to be featured this season in Car Wash Convos and the second female student-athlete to represent UNC in the 22-episode series of Season 2.

ZIPS’ student-athlete roster was secured through a collaboration between Learfield and Opendorse.

Season 1 resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views.

Tar Heel fans get their moment to shine with the new ZIPS mobile app.

They can visit the App Store or Google Play from your mobile device and search “ZIPS Car Wash” to start earning wash rewards and app-only deals, plus, win big with a free wash just for joining and other exclusive offers from ZIPS.

