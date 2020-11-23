PC&D Unscripted 17: Effective use of customer contact information

In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo and Jason Baumgartner, president of Suds Creative by DRB, discuss what operators are not doing that they should be.

Click Here to Read More

For instance, Baumgartner says, “One of the biggest pitfalls that we see [is] that a lot of operators will sacrifice the collection of customer contact information for the sake of operational speed.”

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our new PC&D Unscripted series.