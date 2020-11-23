Connect with us
0
Advertisement

Video

PC&D Unscripted 17: Effective use of customer contact information

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Jason Baumgartner, president of Suds Creative by DRB, explains what carwash owners are not doing that they should be.
Advertisement

In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo and Jason Baumgartner, president of Suds Creative by DRB, discuss what operators are not doing that they should be.   

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

For instance, Baumgartner says, “One of the biggest pitfalls that we see [is] that a lot of operators will sacrifice the collection of customer contact information for the sake of operational speed.”

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our new PC&D Unscripted series.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Video: PC&D Unscripted 13: What’s New at Suds Creative

Video: PC&D Unscripted 12: Private equity changing the carwash landscape

Video: PC&D Newsmakers Ep. 12: WhiteWater Express’ Expansion and Management Addition

Video: Carwash Connection: Benefits of a closed-loop system

Advertisement

on

PC&D Unscripted 17: Effective use of customer contact information

on

Newsmakers 13: Fins Car Wash opens 9th location

on

PC&D Unscripted 16: Friction versus touchless

on

PC&D Unscripted 15: Understanding different POS systems
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Carwash News: Motor City Wash Works’ charity event raises over $184k

Video: PC&D Unscripted 17: Effective use of customer contact information

Video: Newsmakers 13: Fins Car Wash opens 9th location

Carwash News: WhiteWater Express Car Wash reaches 20 locations

Operations and Management: The effect of the pandemic on carwashing

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals
microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry, microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry,

Operations and Management

How to properly wash and care for microfiber towels
polishing, buffing, waxing polishing, buffing, waxing

Detailing

The beginner’s guide to buffing a car

UPDATED: Carwash, manufacturer operation changes during COVID-19
Connect