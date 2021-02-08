PC&D Unscripted 25: Is Carwashing Recession-Proof?

In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo and Steve Gaudreau, president of Brink Results, discuss the industry’s performance during periods of economic uncertainty as well as the potential of unlimited wash clubs.

Gaudreau states, “Clubs are nowhere near as successful as they could be. There is so much more that could be done.”

What’s holding your club membership from growing? Find out in this video.

