PC&D Unscripted 29: New Auto Tech at the Carwash

In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Derek Kaufman, managing partner at Schwartz Advisors, joins Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo to discuss advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and the impact of emerging auto tech at carwashes.

Kaufman explains that in 2017, “We surveyed about 245 of [International Carwash Association’s] members, who owned 500 carwash locations … and over 60% of them reported problems with the auto shift to park transmissions, but also about 40% noted that they’re having trouble with stop/start triggering in the carwash.”

He goes on to note how the industry used this research to reach out to auto manufacturers and what the results have been.

