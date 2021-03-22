 PC&D Unscripted 29: New Auto Tech at the Carwash
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

PC&D Unscripted 29: New Auto Tech at the Carwash

on

PC&D Unscripted 28: FAQs from New Carwash Investors

on

PC&D Unscripted 27: Accountability in the Workplace

on

What It Means to Be German-Engineered
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 29: New Auto Tech at the Carwash Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 29: New Auto Tech at the Carwash

PC&D Unscripted 28: FAQs from New Carwash Investors Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 28: FAQs from New Carwash Investors

Current Digital Issue

March 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

PC&D Unscripted 29: New Auto Tech at the Carwash

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Derek Kaufman, managing partner at Schwartz Advisors, discusses advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and the impact of emerging auto tech at carwashes.
Advertisement

In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Derek Kaufman, managing partner at Schwartz Advisors, joins Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo to discuss advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and the impact of emerging auto tech at carwashes.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Kaufman explains that in 2017, “We surveyed about 245 of [International Carwash Association’s] members, who owned 500 carwash locations … and over 60% of them reported problems with the auto shift to park transmissions, but also about 40% noted that they’re having trouble with stop/start triggering in the carwash.”

He goes on to note how the industry used this research to reach out to auto manufacturers and what the results have been.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our PC&D Unscripted series.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Video: PC&D Newsmakers 18: ZIPS Car Wash Reaches 200 Locations

Video: PC&D Unscripted 25: Is Carwashing Recession-Proof?

Video: Newsmakers 17: Tidal Wave Auto Spa partners with Golden Gate Capital

Video: Newsmakers 16: ModWash expands to Hanover and other updates

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing