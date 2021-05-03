 PC&D Unscripted 33: Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Processes and Equipment
PC&D Unscripted 33: Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Processes and Equipment

PC&D Unscripted 33: Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Processes and Equipment
PC&D Unscripted 33: Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Processes and Equipment

Wash Talk Ep. 66: High Carwash IQ

This audio reading of “High carwash IQ” discusses carwash controllers.

Wash Talk Ep. 65: Global Carwash Trends

Wash Talk Ep. 64: Creating Chemical Safety Zones

Video

PC&D Unscripted 33: Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Processes and Equipment

 

on

Bud Abraham, a carwash and detailing consultant, discusses proper interior cleaning techniques.

In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo discusses carpet and upholstery cleaning tips and techniques with Bud Abraham, a carwash and detailing consultant with over 50 years of experience in both industries.  

As to the importance of identifying the type of soiling present and proper vacuuming, Abraham explains, “The most important thing … is you have to really spend some time with a good vacuum, getting as much of the dry soil out of the carpet [before using an extractor].” 

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our new PC&D Unscripted series.

