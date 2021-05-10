 PC&D Unscripted 34: Financing a New Carwash | Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Video

PC&D Unscripted 34: Financing a New Carwash

 

on

Michael Ford from Coast Commercial Credit discusses financing options and a market update.
In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Michael Ford, managing director of Coast Commercial Credit joins Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo to highlight some of the most popular financing options for new carwash investors and current owners.

For instance, in regards to how investors can improve their chances of having a loan approved, Ford advises, “The most obvious way is to simply be prepared. … You should know every competitor in the marketplace, [including] what type of wash they are, how much they charge, how far they are, are they a direct competitor, are they an indirect competitor, [etc.].”

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our PC&D Unscripted series.

In this article:
