PC&D Unscripted 34: Financing a New Carwash | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Michael Ford, managing director of Coast Commercial Credit joins Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo to highlight some of the most popular financing options for new carwash investors and current owners.

For instance, in regards to how investors can improve their chances of having a loan approved, Ford advises, “The most obvious way is to simply be prepared. … You should know every competitor in the marketplace, [including] what type of wash they are, how much they charge, how far they are, are they a direct competitor, are they an indirect competitor, [etc.].”

