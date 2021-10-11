 PC&D Unscripted 52: Ultra-Concentrated Chemical Dispensing in Self-Serves and IBAs
play

Video

on

Scott Campbell, global product manager for Hydro Systems, discusses ultra-concentrated chemical dispensing needs in bay carwashes.

In this Unscripted video interview episode, we welcome Scott Campbell, global product manager for Hydro Systems, who discusses special needs for ultra-concentrated chemical dispensing in bay carwash formats.

He explains, “To start it off, you have to look at what are the basic technologies that are there for chemical dilution in carwash, and there are four basic counter dilution systems.” 

To find out what these dilution systems are, watch the video.

