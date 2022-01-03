PC&D Unscripted Ep. 57: Tips for developing a carwash pt. 2

On today’s Unscripted video interview, we welcome back Bud Abraham, a carwash and detailing consultant with over 50 years of experience in both industries. This video is part two of the discussion on how to develop and set up a successful automatic carwash business.

Associate Publisher — Editorial Rich DiPaolo and Bud continue their discussion on starting a car care business, focusing on factors such as hiring and management practices, training, marketing, the customer experience and more.

