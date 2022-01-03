 PC&D Unscripted Ep. 57: Tips for developing a carwash pt. 2
Video

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 57: Tips for developing a carwash pt. 2

 

on

Industry veteran Bud Abraham continues his conversation with Rich DiPaolo about starting a carwash.

On today’s Unscripted video interview, we welcome back Bud Abraham, a carwash and detailing consultant with over 50 years of experience in both industries. This video is part two of the discussion on how to develop and set up a successful automatic carwash business.

Associate Publisher — Editorial Rich DiPaolo and Bud continue their discussion on starting a car care business, focusing on factors such as hiring and management practices, training, marketing, the customer experience and more.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our PC&D Unscripted series.

In this article:
