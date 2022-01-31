 PC&D Unscripted Ep. 59: LUV Car Wash enters the market
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 59: LUV Car Wash enters the market

on

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 58: 1031 Exchange Explained

on

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 57: Tips for developing a carwash pt. 2

on

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 56: Tips for developing a carwash
PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 58: 1031 Exchange Explained

February 2022

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 98: Tracking industry trends

This episode discusses industry trends that have been gathered from the PC&D Top 50 List.

Wash Talk, Ep. 97: What's New in Carwash Dryers

This episode discusses recent market advancements that are culminating in better overall dryer performance.

Wash Talk, Ep. 96: The Science Behind Carwash Soaps

How companies develop new chemistry that improves wash results and performance.

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 59: LUV Car Wash enters the market

 

Associate Publisher — Editorial Rich DiPaolo speaks with LUV leadership about the company’s plans for quick growth.

On this Unscripted video, we welcome JT Thomson, co-founder and chief development officer of LUV Car Wash, to discuss LUV Car Wash entering the market with two double-digit acquisition announcements in December and January and other updates.

While the LUV Car Wash team is busy supporting their coast-to-coast carwashes, expansion is still a big priority. “Our anticipation is by the end of Spring we will be a little over 60 units,” JT explains in the video.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including more interviews in our PC&D Unscripted series.

