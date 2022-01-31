PC&D Unscripted Ep. 59: LUV Car Wash enters the market

On this Unscripted video, we welcome JT Thomson, co-founder and chief development officer of LUV Car Wash, to discuss LUV Car Wash entering the market with two double-digit acquisition announcements in December and January and other updates.

While the LUV Car Wash team is busy supporting their coast-to-coast carwashes, expansion is still a big priority. “Our anticipation is by the end of Spring we will be a little over 60 units,” JT explains in the video.

