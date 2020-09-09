PC&D Unscripted Ep. 6: Events for Women in Carwashing

The newest PC&D Unscripted video interview features Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo and Claire Moore, chief content officer for International Carwash Association (ICA), discussing the accomplishments of women in the carwash industry and much more.

For instance, Moore notes ways women in the industry can connect in person as well as online and highlights some upcoming events.

