Connect with us
0
Advertisement

Video

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 6: Events for Women in Carwashing

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Rich DiPaolo and Claire Moore with International Carwash Association discuss events, opportunities and achievements for women in carwashing.
Advertisement

The newest PC&D Unscripted video interview features Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo and Claire Moore, chief content officer for International Carwash Association (ICA), discussing the accomplishments of women in the carwash industry and much more.  

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

For instance, Moore notes ways women in the industry can connect in person as well as online and highlights some upcoming events.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our new Unscripted series.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Video: Carwash Connection: Foam advances

Video: PC&D Unscripted Ep. 3: Updates in SEO and Digital Marketing

Video: Carwash Connection: The importance of lubricity

Video: Newsmakers Ep. 6: Tommy’s Express Announces Leadership Changes, New Divisions

Advertisement

on

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 6: Events for Women in Carwashing

on

Newsmakers Ep. 8: SCWA Awards Brian Campbell With The Lifetime Achievement Award

on

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 5: Risk Assessment and Prevention at a Carwash

on

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 4: The Birth and Evolution of Express Exterior
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: PC&D Unscripted Ep. 6: Events for Women in Carwashing

Carwash News: Market Focus: 7 Flags Car Wash partners with California Strong

Carwash News: SCWA announces Steve Forbes as 2021 keynote speaker

Operations and Management: 30 and under rising stars: Isac Valdez

Operations and Management: Rebounding from an unusual year

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals

Carwashers address coronavirus concerns
first impression first impression

Starting a Carwash

Site selection and design: The first impression
polishing, buffing, waxing polishing, buffing, waxing

Detailing

The beginner’s guide to buffing a car
Connect