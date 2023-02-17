PC&D Unscripted ep. 84: Interview with Jose Costa of Magnolia Wash Holdings

On this Unscripted video interview, we welcome Jose Costa, CEO of Magnolia Wash Holdings, to discuss the company’s current and future plans as well as market trends.

Costa will share his insights in the CEO Forum – Finding Your Leadership Skills at the SCWA Convention & Expo, Feb. 22-24.

“I’m excited to share know-how and my experience with everyone,” Costa said. He will be handing out his leadership book to attendees of the presentation.

