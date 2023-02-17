 PC&D Unscripted ep. 84: Interview with Jose Costa of Magnolia Wash Holdings

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Serving car care owners and operators
PC&D Unscripted

PC&D Unscripted ep. 84: Interview with Jose Costa of Magnolia Wash Holdings

Magnolia Wash Holdings’ CEO and host Rich DiPaolo discuss the company's current and future plans as well as market trends.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

On this Unscripted video interview, we welcome Jose Costa, CEO of Magnolia Wash Holdings, to discuss the company’s current and future plans as well as market trends.

Related Articles

Costa will share his insights in the CEO Forum – Finding Your Leadership Skills at the SCWA Convention & Expo, Feb. 22-24.

“I’m excited to share know-how and my experience with everyone,” Costa said. He will be handing out his leadership book to attendees of the presentation.

Stay up to date on industry news and trends by subscribing to our YouTube Channel.

You May Also Like

carwash building construction plan
Video

Road to AAPEX: Episode 4

Halfway there … what could go wrong?

Avatar
By PCD Staff

The literal road to AAPEX has been smooth, so far. Babcox Media’s Joe Keene, an ASE-certified technician who fixed up a battered 33-year-old Cadillac Brougham, has been getting his kicks on Route 66 as he drives 2,500 miles from Akron, Ohio, to Las Vegas. In this episode, he checks out iconic road-side attractions like the Bonnie and Clyde Museum, the Blue Whale of Catoosa and the Golden Driller. 

Read Full Article

More PC&D Unscripted Posts
PC&D Unscripted ep. 79: Catching up with Tommy’s Express Car Wash

The CEO of Tommy’s Express gives insights on the brand’s growth trajectory in 2022 and beyond.

By PCD Staff
PC&D Unscripted ep. 78: Carwash Water Factors and Considerations

The founder of Sonny’s CarWash Water by Velocity discusses important trends surrounding carwash water.

By PCD Staff
PC&D Unscripted ep. 77: Building Carwash Culture

Insights on management techniques to create a great company culture.

By PCD Staff
PC&D Unscripted ep. 76: 2022 NRCC Preview

What to expect at the upcoming NRCC show in Atlantic City.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Magnolia Wash’s 2022 growth fueled by openings, development throughout Southeast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The express carwash operator also hit a milestone in membership counts. The momentum continues into the new year with more acquisitions.

By PCD Staff
Magnolia Wash Holdings acquires Blue Water Express Wash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The express carwash operator commemorates the three new locations in Tallahassee with a ribbon-cutting event and special promos.

By PCD Staff
Bob Benjamin appointed as chief operations officer of Magnolia Wash Holdings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Express carwash operator taps industry veteran to maximize business operations.

By PCD Staff
Magnolia Wash Holdings opens first Whistle Express Car Wash in Roane County 

HARRIMAN, Tenn. — Express carwash operator celebrates the grand opening in Harriman with ribbon-cutting event and membership promos.

By PCD Staff