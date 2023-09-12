 PC&D Unscripted ep. 85: 2023 NRCC chairman Bob Rossini previews educational sessions

PC&D Unscripted

PC&D Unscripted ep. 85: 2023 NRCC chairman Bob Rossini previews educational sessions

Bob Rossini and host Rich DiPaolo discuss the 2023 NRCC Convention and its enhanced educational agenda.

By Rich DiPaolo

In this Unscripted video interview, we had the privilege of hosting the 2023 NRCC show chairman, Bob Rossini, representing the Connecticut Carwash Association.

The interview delves into the exciting educational sessions and events awaiting attendees at the upcoming 2023 NRCC.

Rossini sheds light on the convention’s recent efforts to enhance and broaden its educational agenda.

He also emphasizes the importance of staying ahead in a rapidly evolving industry, making education a top priority for this year’s event.

The 2023 NRCC promises to be an event like no other, offering unmatched educational opportunities and networking experiences for professionals in the carwash industry.

With a diverse lineup of speakers, this year’s convention is set to be a game-changer for industry professionals as well as newcomers.

Visit www.nrccshow.com for more information and to register.

