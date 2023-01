On this Unscripted video interview, we welcome Jesse Wurth, new CEO and a board member at National Carwash Solutions (NCS), to catch up on market trends as well as company updates for 2023.

“I’m super excited about the industry and where NCS is inside of that,” remarked Wurth. “As we turn the calendar we got a lot of neat things coming up.”

