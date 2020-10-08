PC&D Unscripted Ep. 9: Lessons from a Cyberattack

The newest PC&D Unscripted video interview features Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo and AJ Davison, IT director at Hoffman Car Wash, discussing cyberattacks on carwashes and the associated risks.

For instance, Davison shares an anecdote about an incident that happened at Hoffman Car Wash, where their POS systems were compromised for about 20 days with malware, and what lessons the carwash learned from the attack.

