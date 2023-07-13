Quick Quack celebrates 200th store location

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Quick Quack Car Wash announced in a press release the grand opening of its 200th store location.

Quick Quack began operations as Splash & Dash Car Wash in Sacramento, California, in 2004 and had six locations before acquiring seven Quick Quack Car Wash locations in Texas and Colorado and subsequently rebranding the original locations and fully embracing the Quick Quack brand.

Quick Quack now operates in five states with more than 3,500 team members.

The opening of the 200th store location is a testament to the collective efforts and dedication of the team, whose commitment has fostered a culture of excellence, teamwork and customer-centricity, the release stated.

“Our 200th store opening is a significant achievement for Quick Quack Car Wash, and we attribute this milestone to our exceptional team and loyal customers,” said Jason Johnson, CEO and founding partner at Quick Quack Car Wash. “Our team’s dedication to our mission of changing lives for the better has been instrumental in our growth. We take pride in our culture, where being smart, kind and driven is not just a motto but a way of conducting business. Our success is a testament to their hard work, and we are grateful for their contributions.”

Beyond delivering exceptional carwash services, Quick Quack is dedicated to making a positive impact on the environment and the communities they serve.

By implementing water-saving techniques and utilizing biodegradable products, they strive to reduce their ecological footprint and contribute to a cleaner and greener future.

Quick Quack is celebrating its 200th store opening with several grand opening festivities including 12 days of free carwashes and a ribbon cutting on July 11, 2023.

The week began with a preview fundraiser for the Meo family who lost their 10-year-old son to brain cancer.