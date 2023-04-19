Rainforest Car Wash in Medina suffers damage from vehicle fire

MEDINA, Ohio — Rainforest Car Wash in Medina, Ohio, has suffered damage from a vehicle fire that occurred inside the tunnel, according to a company press release.

Based on preliminary investigations by the fire department, the origin of the fire is attributed to a malfunction within the vehicle.

However, a conclusive determination of the vehicle fire’s cause is yet to be ascertained.

Fortunately, thanks to the quick thinking and swift action of the staff at Rainforest Car Wash, no one was injured in the incident, according to the report.

The carwash will be closed while the necessary repairs are made.

The company noted that the subscription charge will be paused during the store’s temporary closure for Unlimited Members at the Medina location.

“We are grateful that everyone is safe and sound,” said Anthony Bencivenni, president of Rainforest Car Wash. “We would like to thank our dedicated staff for their quick response to the situation. We are currently working to assess the damage and begin the repairs as soon as possible. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers during this time.”

The team at Rainforest Car Wash is committed to reopening and serving the community as soon as possible.

“We love our customers, and we are committed to providing the best possible service to them,” said Bencivenni. “We appreciate the outpouring of support from the community, and we are looking forward to reopening and washing the city of Medina again soon.”

Updates on the reopening date will be posted on the Rainforest Car Wash website and social media pages.