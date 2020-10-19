Connect with us
RIO Car Wash lets customers vote with their vehicles

 

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Susan B. Anthony said, “Someone struggled for your right to vote. Use it.”

RIO Car Wash agrees with Anthony and urges everyone who can vote to do so, according to a press release.

That’s why RIO Car Wash is encouraging everyone to register to vote, make a plan to vote and get to their local RIO Car Wash location in Virginia on Thursday, Oct. 29th to show their support of their presidential candidate at RIO’s Election Awareness Day event, the release noted.

At all seven RIO locations in Fredericksburg, Richmond and Virginia Beach, Virginia, customers will see a candidate’s name at each of the pay station entry lanes, the release noted.

President Trump’s lane is to the right and former Vice President Biden’s is to the left, the release explained.

Customers will pull their vehicles into the lane with the name of the candidate they support and help make this a “clean” election, the release added.

At the end of the day, RIO will tally the number of vehicles through each lane at all locations and announce the “winner” on its Facebook page (http://www.facebook.com/riogoodcarwash), the release added.

“At RIO, we urge everyone to vote,” said Neil Small, owner of RIO Car Wash. “Participation is what keeps our democracy strong, and we think our Election Awareness Day is going to be a fun way to underscore that principle.”

