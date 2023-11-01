 Road to AAPEX, Ep. 10: Where the road ends and the show begins

Road to AAPEX, Ep. 10: Where the road ends and the show begins

Be sure to watch the conclusion of this year’s Road to AAPEX.

By PCD Staff

There’s a magical alchemy in how we get to where we’re going. A dot on the map, a full tank of gas and the open road. We navigate the twists and turns and arrive at our destination. The automotive aftermarket, however, has turned that process into a science with distribution delivering the right part to the right place at the right time.

When a shop needs a specific car part by the next day, or even within a few hours, they rely on an intricate network of distribution centers, delivery vehicles, and logistics teams working in perfect synchronization. It’s infrastructure that was stress tested in recent years as the world navigated a global pandemic, but distribution kept automotive aftermarket parts moving.

Post-Covid, the adoption of contactless delivery became a norm, but it was clear the intricacies of the automotive parts distribution, like handling returns and cores, demanded a more strategic approach. Babcox Media’s David Sickels connected with Transtar to talk about the evolution of distribution. One of the biggest takeaways was Transtar’s decision to bring their fleet in-house. By controlling their logistics, they could ensure better efficiency, superior customer service, and enhanced profitability.

From there, the Road to AAPEX turned into Las Vegas where Babcox Media’s ASE-certified technician Joe Keene and the Lincoln Blackwood rolled onto the show floor as the rest of the Road to AAPEX crew takes one final look in the rear-view mirror for a glimpse into the history of the aftermarket and AAPEX before charging into this year’s AAPEX to see what’s in store for the future of the automotive aftermarket.

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 170: Steve Savastano of ACCESS Rudolf Technologies

Steve Savastano talks chemistry with PC&D but this conversation is anything but dry. Get a look behind the science of shine.

By Brian Ankney

Steve Savastano, the CEO of ACCESS Rudolf Technologies, joins PC&D’s Brian Ankney in the Babcox Media studios to discuss how silicone-based products and reactive polymers have been developed for the auto care industry.

For more information, visit accessrudolftech.com.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.

Road to AAPEX, Ep. 4.2: The Lincoln Blackwood’s big service needs

A paint job, a brake system overhaul, an exhaust system setup and gasket replacements — the Blackwood gets a makeover.

By PCD Staff
Road to AAPEX, Ep. 4.1: Shifting vehicle service gears

A good project car brings people together. Driving the rare Lincoln Blackwood into Ohio Technical College turned heads.

By PCD Staff
Road to AAPEX, Ep. 3: A Hunt for Rare Parts

Babcox Media’s Joe Keene has tracked down elusive parts, but fixing up a Lincoln Blackwood is on another level.

By PCD Staff
PC&D Unscripted ep. 85: 2023 NRCC chairman Bob Rossini previews educational sessions

Bob Rossini and host Rich DiPaolo discuss the 2023 NRCC Convention and its enhanced educational agenda.

By Rich DiPaolo

Wash Talk Ep. 169: 2023 NRCC chairman Bob Rossini

This insightful conversation is a must-listen for industry professionals eager to learn more about the upcoming NRCC event.

By Rich DiPaolo
Road to AAPEX, Ep. 2: Get to Know the Lincoln Highway

The Lincoln Highway, beginning in NYC and stretching to San Francisco, was the first designed with cars in mind.

By PCD Staff
Wash Talk Ep. 168: Lending options in the carwash market with Harry Caruso

Determining which type of loan is correct for your business is essential. Harry Caruso of Car Wash Advisory helps carwash owners determine if their company would benefit from an SBA loan and takes us through the process operators need to take to secure one.

By PCD Staff
Road to AAPEX, Ep. 1: Which Road Do We Take?

Babcox Media’s Joe Keene, an ASE-certified technician, received an offer he couldn’t refuse: Find and fix a rare Lincoln Blackwood and drive it down the Lincoln Highway to AAPEX 2023.

By PCD Staff