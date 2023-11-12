 ScrubaDub, Community Servings provide meals for neighbors with 'Pie in the Sky'

ScrubaDub, Community Servings provide meals for neighbors with ‘Pie in the Sky’

BOSTON — Motorists who make a $35 'Pie for a Client' donation will receive a free Express Wash.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

BOSTON — ScrubaDub announced in a press release the company is partnering with Community Servings, a nonprofit provider of medically tailored meals and nutrition services, for the 31st annual Pie in the Skyfundraiser.

This beloved charity tradition supports critically ill neighbors across Massachusetts and Rhode Island by purchasing or donating a Thanksgiving pie.

Every donor receives a free ScrubaDub ExpressWash when they purchase a pie online or donate a $35 “Pie for a Client” at www.pieinthesky.org/scrubadub.

Each pie supports a week’s worth of essential meals for a Community Servings client. 

All online donors also have a chance at winning one year of unlimited carwashes.

Motorists also receive free Simoniz UltraShine ($10 value) with any carwash at ScrubaDub’s 20+ New England locations in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire or Rhode Island when they donate just $5 to Community Servings.

“As a family-run business deeply rooted in the community for over 55 years, we understand the importance of giving back to neighbors in need. We passionately support Community Servings’ mission,” said Mathew Paisner, ScrubaDub director of business development.

Over the past eight years, the Paisner family-owned carwash has contributed over $239,000 to Community Servings, providing more than 35,000 meals for its clients, caretakers and dependents.

In addition, ScrubaDub has donated over $400,000 of in-kind carwash services to customers who help them support the cause.

“We are grateful for ScrubaDub’s dedication to our mission and their continued support for the communities that both of our organizations serve,” said David B. Waters, CEO of Community Servings.

The 31st annual Pie in the Sky campaign continues until Nov. 18.

