Car Wash Convos Season 2 launches

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash Convos is back for Season 2, allowing college sports fans to “ride along” for a personality-driven video interview taking place during a ZIPS Car Wash experience in college towns across the country.

Episode 1 features Ja’Tavion Sanders, tight end for the Texas Longhorns and has been released on YouTube.

“I’m thrilled to partner with ZIPS Car Wash to bring Car Wash Convos to Longhorn Nation for Season 2. This series gives Longhorns fans a unique opportunity to get to know the real me beyond the football field,” Sanders said.

The ZIPS Season 2 Roster was secured through a collaboration between LEARFIELD’s National Partnership Team and Opendorse.

The athletes selected include 22 male and female student-athletes from the University of Arkansas, University of Georgia, University of Memphis, University of North Carolina, University of Tennessee and The University of Texas, and each episode gives fans a glimpse into their likes and dislikes, their opinions on local fare, life on the practice field and more.

“Our Fall Roster is an exceptional mix of student-athletes representing football and soccer from some of the biggest college sports programs in the nation and it has been an honor for us to host these athletes at our carwash locations and include them in Car Wash Convos Season 2,” said Mark Youngworth, COO of ZIPS Car Wash. “Fans will have the opportunity to really get to know these student-athletes with unique Q&A sessions compiled by LEARFIELD Studios, the creative engine behind our series,” he added.

ZIPS Car Wash kicked off football season with the announcement of the expansion of its multi-year investment in collegiate athletics to include 14 schools and 22 new student-athletes in the 2023-2024 academic year through its continued sponsorship agreement with LEARFIELD.

As part of the program, ZIPS is now the Proud Sponsor of three new schools, including The University of Texas, The University of Memphis and Virginia Tech.

ZIPS’ first video series and creative approach to name, image and likeness (NIL), Season 1 of Car Wash Convos, resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views.

While new student-athletes will be featured in Season 2, the interview hosts from Season 1 will remain the same, all of which have strong ties back to their respective universities and their athletics departments.

With the addition of 10 athlete integrations this year, 22 episodes will air this season on social platforms like YouTube and Instagram.

Fans can win big every week as ZIPS celebrates its school partnerships with $10 Tuesdays, offering discounted carwashes associated with each university at participating locations.

Fans simply select “enter wash code” when they arrive and input code 2023 to get a Pro Wash for just $10 every week at participating locations.

ZIPS will continue to have category exclusivity at its respective SEC, Big 12, ACC and AAC member schools, where LEARFIELD is the athletics multimedia rightsholder.

For the list of schools and to enter for a chance to win tickets to see your favorite team, visit zipscarwash.com and click College Fans.