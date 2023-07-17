Silverstar opens 4th Fargo area location

FARGO, N.D. — Silverstar Car Wash recently announced in a press release the opening of its fourth Fargo area location, which can be found at 2511 University Dr.

The company celebrated by offering 14 days of free carwashes.

Additionally, Silverstar matched free-will donations made June 23-29, 2023, to benefit the Emergency Food Pantry.

Donations to the Emergency Food Pantry provide food to families in need in the Fargo Moorhead community.

“The cart of food not only nourishes the family, but provides a sense of stability,” said Stacie Loegering, executive director of Emergency Food Pantry.

Two additional locations in the Fargo-Moorhead area will open soon, according to the release.

With the opening of its fourth Fargo location, Silverstar Car Wash has extended its partnership with North Dakota State University basketball star Heaven Hamling, making it the longest ongoing NIL agreement in North Dakota history, the company stated.

With the agreement, Hamling will continue creating social media content for the Silverstar Car Wash brand related to its latest opening. In August 2021, Hamling signed the first Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) agreement in the state of North Dakota.

In addition to free washes, new members that sign up at the new location can be an Unlimited Wash member for just $10/month for the first four months of their membership.

Silverstar Car Wash will open six locations in the Fargo area.

Unlimited carwashes start at just $19.95 a month and include free vacuums, prep towels and mat cleaners.

Memberships are good at more than 21 locations across the Midwest, with more opening soon.