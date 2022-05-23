 Simple Wash Solutions announces deal with Smitty's Car Wash
Simple Wash Solutions announces deal with Smitty's Car Wash

Carwash News

DALLAS — Simple Wash Solutions (SWS), a Texas-based partnership with offices in Dallas and Denver, recently signed an agreement with Smitty’s Car Wash to provide Automatic Vehicle Wash Equipment (AVW) and carwash equipment to 10 locations, a press release noted. 

Three washes are currently under construction in Texas with installation coming this fall, and four more are in the development process.

Smitty’s plans to add 30 more carwashes across multiple states within the next couple of years. 

“With AVW and Simple, Smitty’s will have all the tools needed to make their locations stand out from the rest; state-of-the-art equipment that’s built around the idea of ‘Simplicity in Motion’ for high volume carwashing,” stated Simple Wash Solutions Chief Operating Officer Aaron Mullen. “The great thing about Simple is that we are carwash operators. With decades of experience in high volume washing, we understand the needs of our customer and are focused on the big picture.”

Smitty’s is based in Lufkin, Texas, and is headed up by CEO Ken Sampson. “We are excited to partner with SWS. Their reputation for industry service, support and knowledge is unmatched. We are excited to partner with proven winners.”

