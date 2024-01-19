 Soapy Joe’s launches $10,000 Grand Slam Getaway contest

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego-based carwash is using an augmented reality game and prizes to drive engagement.

By PCD Staff
Soapy Joe’s Car Wash Grand Slam Contest

SAN DIEGO — Soapy Joe’s Car Wash announced in a press release the launch of its $10,000 Grand Slam Getaway contest.

The grand prize is a $10,000 trip to see a professional baseball international season opener in March 2024.

Additional prizes include signed memorabilia from former professional baseball outfielder Tony Gwynn Jr., annual wash memberships and more.

“We’re excited to partner with Tony Gwynn Jr., a San Diego sports icon and longstanding Soapy Joe’s wash club member and honorary Chief Bubble Officer, to engage our community in a novel way,” said Soapy Joe’s VP of Marketing Anne Mauler. “For Padres fans near and far, this is an opportunity of a lifetime to see our home team play its opener abroad. To top it off, San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim is among the season opener host country’s most popular stars.”

To win tier-based prizes and earn entries toward the $10,000 Glam Slam Getaway, consumers play Soapy Joe’s new augmented reality game, Soapy’s Splash Dash.

The company is building on its success with gamified customer experiences that engage fans in a “more you play, more you win” architecture.

Prizes range from swag to signed memorabilia to the one-year Magic Joe wash club memberships ($385 value for the first 500) and entry to win $10,000 in travel.

“We launched the AR game via our Instagram on Jan. 2, and in the first two weeks, we had more than 875 plays from 514 unique users,” said Mauler. “As a brick-and-mortar business based in San Diego, it’s thrilling to see how hungry people are for this type of digital engagement.”

To further the digital experience, participants are invited to create a series of digital baseball cards, customized with their photo alongside Gwynn Jr., and the company will release four Gwynn Jr. “selfie frames” within the AR game. Players may share their cards on social media for additional entries to win the $10,000 trip.

To play, visit https://continuum.8thwall.app/soapyselfiegame/.

