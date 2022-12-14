 Sonny’s Enterprises acquires CWT Services - Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Sonny's Enterprises acquires CWT Services

Carwash News

Sonny's Enterprises acquires CWT Services

 

TAMARAC, Fla. — Sonny’s recently announced the acquisition of CWT Services (CWT) based in Sacramento, California, according to a company press release.

Since 1985, CWT has sold, installed and serviced equipment for tunnels, in-bay automatics and self-serves in the Northern California and Nevada regions. 

“We couldn’t ask for a better partner to establish our Sonny’s CarWash Services Northwest region. CWT is California’s largest carwash and c-store service company with over 250 years of combined experience in the industry. The team knows the region best and our shared passion and commitment to customers is what makes this partnership possible,” said Sonny’s CEO Paul Fazio. 

Loren York, owner of CWT Services, commented, “With CWT joining Sonny’s CarWash Services, our localized knowledge combined with Sonny’s leadership position in carwash innovation and manufacturing will only elevate the solutions we deliver to all our customers on a local level to make them more profitable.”

CWT will continue to be led by the same management team for the hundreds of clients it serves.

