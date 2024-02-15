Sonny’s Enterprises acquires Washtech and Wash Pros - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

TAMARAC, Fla. — According to a company press release, Sonny’s recently announced the acquisition of Washtech, based in Calgary, and Wash Pros, based in Edmonton, in Canada.

Washtech and Wash Pros are full-line carwash equipment and supply distributors serving the Calgary and Edmonton markets.

Each business offers a comprehensive line of equipment and services for self-serve, in-bay and tunnel carwash operators.

“I am happy to announce the acquisition of Washtech and Wash Pros and continue the partnership we’ve had for the past few years. They share the same passion and commitment we do to serve our Canadian customers best and help grow their businesses,” said Sonny’s Chairman Paul Fazio.

“We are thrilled to continue to best serve our customers by leveraging the wide range of products and services that Sonny’s provides,” said Todd Teolis, president of Wash Pros and Washtech. “By merging our regional expertise with Sonny’s leadership position in carwash innovation and manufacturing, we are well-positioned to continue delivering top-quality products and services to support our customers.”

Washtech and Wash Pros will continue to be led by the same management team.